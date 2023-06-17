Program brings police to community

Assistant Chief Adrian Mathews, left, and Chief Anthony Davis, center, discuss policing with Clinton residents at the Simply NC shop. Business owners, curious citizens, and Main Street Promotions Committee members were among those in attendance.

On Tuesday, Police Chief Anthony Davis and Assistant Chief Adrian Mathews spent the morning at Simply NC for another quarterly Coffee with a Cop event. This program allows the public to have direct conversations about policing and to address concerns in the community in an open setting.

The Coffee with a Cop program has been around since 2018, and from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Davis and Mathews were fully engaged with the topics raised, including the distinct role of private property as it relates to the nuance of officers’ ability to police a specific situation, as well as homelessness and drugs.

“In a business setting, on private property, the store or property owner has to be the one to request a ban,” Davis responded when several small business owners asked about handling individuals who are not violent but may have a tendency to make employees and other patrons uncomfortable at times when they are in the establishment.

Davis added, “When you call and request a ban, the police can then be involved with issuing and enforcing that situation, but the ban would then certainly need to be applied consistently.” If any criminal situation arises, passing the threshold of a nuisance call, the police can take action to address the problem, though.

In the recent case of a group of homeless individuals living in the woods near the local Walmart, the chief explained, “Several complaints were being made from the public first, but we had to identify the specific owner of the property.”

The department was able to contact the property owner and addressed the issue in May of this year.

“The owner was unaware of the presence of these individuals, but when we informed him of what was happening on the property, there was a desire to take action to rectify that situation, so we were able to get involved,” said Davis.

Removing the group from the woods presented its own issue, though, as the individuals who had been a part of the group living in the woods were still without homes. With an awareness of that reality, Davis asserted, “If we can identify someone as being homeless, we make a real effort to transfer them to a shelter or, hopefully, locate a family member.

“Within the city limits, there is an ordinance against panhandling,” the continued, providing an example of ways the department tries to address issues with homeless individuals in Clinton preemptively.

As Davis attested, it can be quite difficult and complicated to police homelessness. “We need help from the community to address this situation, as sending these non-violent homeless individuals to jail isn’t generally going to help them. Assistance from the community to provide options for shelter is key.”

Matthews pointed out the department’s tip line as a means for residents to get involved.

“Our tip line is an option for anonymous submission of information to the police, which has been quite useful since the system was implemented. The tip program isn’t only for these situations; it is an available tool for safety and assisting the police,” Mathews said while touting the department’s tip411 program and addressing how to navigate some of the situations that can arise, including homeless individuals in the community, and the way the program assists the police with investigating such cases.

Discussing the tip line segued to the topic of drugs, as the homeless population finds itself plagued by illegal substances as a reason for, or attempt to cope with, a given individual’s situation. As a means of contacting the police, the tip line can help officers locate users and help with drug investigations.

Another way the Police Department has taken steps to curb this has been through a drop box for unused prescription medications. “We destroyed over 500 pounds of unused prescription medicine last year,” Davis said. This keeps prescription medicines from simply being thrown away, thus keeping the drugs from dumpsters that could be searched by desperate drug users or found by individuals simply going through those trash containers.

Following the two-hour event Tuesday, Davis said he was pleased with the program and its mission and was open to having these public events more frequently depending on the public interest and growth of the coffee program.

The chief said he was also willing to hold the event at different businesses, as this would simultaneously have the positive effect of bringing added attention to local businesses. He invited those with an interest in hosting to reach out to the Police Department at 910-592-3105, or visit the precinct, located at 222 Lisbon St. in Clinton, to get involved with the program.