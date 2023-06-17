Family, friends urge votes for ‘Jackson’

Jackson Woodcock atop his motorcycle, a familiar sight for the Hobbton junior, who was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.

The naming of a baby giraffe at the North Carolina Zoo has prompted heads to perk up across Sampson, an opportunity to pay tribute to a teenager who tragically passed away last month and allow his name to have new life. The zoo has put it to the public to select between six potential names — in what may prove kismet, one of those is Jackson.

Jackson McKenzie Woodcock, 18, a junior at Hobbton High School, passed away on May 31, nine days after a van pulled in front of his motorcycle as he was making his way home from work. Now, family and friends of Woodcock are urging the community to rally in accomplishing a “tall” task in memory of the teenager.

“Vote in memory of our student Jackson Woodcock,” the school said in a statement, sharing a link to the zoo pool. “Jackson’s family would like you to vote for Jackson as the name for the new baby giraffe. You can vote daily between now and Monday, June 19th.”

Coincidentally, Woodcock’s family said the giraffe is his “granny” Judy Jackson’s favorite animal.

The naming poll “for the one and only baby boy giraffe calf at the North Carolina Zoo” will close at 4 p.m. this Monday, June 19. The name will be announced on Wednesday, June 21, which happens to be World Giraffe Day.

The choices for the name, and the reason or origin, include:

• Fenn: After the founders of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Julian and Stephanie Fennessey.

• Nelson: After the famous leader Nelson Mandela.

• Mosi: African name used for “first born son.”

• Jackson: “Son of Jack,” the calf’s dad is named Jack.

• Tamu: Swahili for “sweet” since he was born on World Bee Day, and bees make sweet honey.

• Bongani: This Zulu name means “grateful, thankful.”

Woodcock was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and loved to duck hunt, according to his obituary. He was a member of Brownings Methodist Church and was a Boy Scout with Troop 10. He worked two jobs, the Food Lion in Newton Grove and did auto body repairs with Body Tech, all while attending Hobbton High School, where he was finishing 11th grade.

The Hobbton community urged prayers and a vehicle meet fundraiser was held on Memorial Day at Weeks Park in Newton Grove, where people came to show their love and pray for Woodcock.

“Jackson was always laughing, smiling, and making others laugh with his jokes,” his obituary read. “He was a loving and kind person who was always thinking of others. At the age of 16, Jackson made the decision to be an organ donor and through his decision, many lives have been physically healed. Jackson now lives on through those that received his gifts.”

To cast your vote in the giraffe calf naming poll, visit https://tinyurl.com/5c29vx4w.

