Property tax rate decreasing by 2 cents in 2023-24

ROSEBORO — Town officials have adopted the 2023-24 budget, which includes some utility rate increases, but will also bring a two-cent decrease to the property tax rate — it is a number Roseboro leaders hope to continue to see lowered.

“On the budget, I’m very pleased to say that we are going down on property taxes, which is going down two cents per $100,” Mayor Alice Butler said. “So now we’ll be at 61 cents per $100 valuation of property. I looked back and at one time, I know it was at 72 cents. I don’t know if it was ever any more than that since I didn’t go back any further, but it was 72 cents. So we’re working to gradually get it down.”

There will be some hikes in the water and sewer rates, along with for trash collection, for the coming year.

“As I mentioned, the water rates and sewer rates are going up,” Butler said. “It varies a little bit but it’s around 7% is what we’re looking at. The garbage collection is up a $1 per can for residents, out-of-town is $2 per can and for businesses it’s $2 per can as well. That’s picked up twice a week and for penalties there’s no changes on that.”

With those numbers established in town water rates increase from $15 to $16 for 0 gallons, $17 to $18 for 1-1,000 gallons, $19 to $20 for 1001-2000 gallons, $21 to $22.45 for 2,001-3,000 gallons and $6.05 to $6.45 for 3,001 gallons and above (per thousand). The water out of town current proposed change is $35 to $37.45 for 0-3,000 gallons and $9.70 to $10.30 for 3,001 gallons and above (per thousand).

Sewer in-town changes are $23 to $24.50 per 0 gallons, $25 to $26.75 per 1-1,000 gallons, $27 to $28.75 per 1,001-2,000 gallons, $29 to $31 per 2,001-3,000 gallons and $7 to $7.50 per 3,001 gallons and above (per thousand). For out-of-town, $42.50 to $45.45 per 0-3,000 gallons and $10.65 to $11.35 for 3,001 gallons and above (per thousand).

Garbage collection went up with rates changing from $11 to $12 per can for in-town, from $22 to $24 per can for out-of-town and $21 to $23 per can for businesses.

These rate changes also included county bulk water and the current proposed change is $412 to $440 for 0-100,000 gallons and from $3.50 to $3.75 for each additional 1,000 gallons over 100,000 gallons.

Following Butler’s initial statements, town officials then unanimously voted to accept the proposed rates and fee schedule. Discussion pivoted into the proposed budget, where Butler further addressed the board of their funds for 2023-24.

“Next is the proposed budget for the upcoming year starting July 1,” she said. “As you can see, if you compared it to what our amended budget is, now, it’s a 1.5% increase in the general fund. If you look at the water fund, it’s a 4.6% increase from our current budget.”

“The sewer, however, has actually gone down and that’s because we’re trying to watch every penny and we did not transfer any money over from the water fund,” Butler continued. “We’ve done that in prior budgets and, fortunately, this year we haven’t needed to do that. Once we split our water and sewer fund a couple of years ago, we found out sewer cost more than water.”

“So again, fortunately, we have not had to do that this year so we did not put that in the budget,” she added. “So that’s one reason that that numbers lower.”

As it stands, the expected general fund expenditures for town operation in fiscal year 2023-24 is $1,665,964. The biggest of those expenses coming from Public Safety ($479,070), Environmental Protection ($366,300) and General Government ($352,500). Operations of water and sewer were listed at $375,400 for the water fund and $351,500 for the sewer fund.

Following that the motion was made to accept the budget ordinance which goes into effect on July 1 and extend to June 30, 2024. The budget was adopted unanimously.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.