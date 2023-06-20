King tapped as district’s new leader

CLINTON — Dr. Jamie King has been tapped as the next superintendent of Sampson County Schools, the school system announced on Tuesday. He will start July 3.

The board considered 25 candidates from eight different states before landing on Dr. King. The new superintendent will succeed Dr. David Goodin, who said in February that he would be stepping down officially on June 30. Goodin served as SCS superintendent since February 2021.

“Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Dr. King’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve SCS students, employees, and the community for years to come,’” a press release from the school system stated. “The board is confident Dr. King will lead the school system to even higher achievement.”

Dr. King ‘s career spans more than 20 years in public education with Guilford County Schools. He began his career in 2002 as a math and science teacher in Greensboro and in recent years ascended the ranks.

Since 2021, he has served as a regional superintendent, supervising 11 middle schools. Prior to becoming regional superintendent, he served as an assistant superintendent of Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development, where he supervised the curriculum, content, and professional development that is delivered to approximately 70,000 students and nearly 10,000 staff members.

He has also served as a middle school principal, a middle college principal — serving students that had previously dropped out of school or had the desire to drop out — and a high school assistant principal. Additionally, he has worked as an educational consultant, where he traveled to different school districts throughout the country and trained staff on instructional technology.

Dr. King graduated from Appalachian State University with a double degree in Biology and Athletic Training. He earned his Master of School Administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and his Doctorate in Education from High Point University.

“There is no greater role more important than that of an educator as we continue to pave the way forward, establishing a positive culture of teaching and learning that addresses the needs of all students,” King said in a prepared statement. “With highly committed school staff and a supportive community, we can ensure that all students achieve their individual potential.”

The new superintendent said he looks forward to the opportunity to lead Sampson County Schools and become an active member of the community. He and his wife have three daughters and three dogs and they love spending time outdoors.