Now a federally-recognized holiday, the observance many call ‘Black Independence Day,’ better known as Juneteenth, was celebrated all across the country. The official end of slavery in the U.S. occurred on June, 19, 1865, and from then on, June 19, even before its federal holiday status, was widely recognized by many. The festivities extended to Sampson County as members of Roseboro’s community gathered at Charles E. Perry School this past Saturday for an all-day celebration of Juneteenth, with food, dancing, vendors and all-around heartfelt communion. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

