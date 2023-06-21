Downtown Clinton holds inaugural celebration

Mary Rose, planning director for the City of Clinton, during the welcome that kicked off the first ever Juneteenth event in Downtown Clinton. She was one of many that helped make the celebration a huge success.

The lines were backed up and in full swing following the end of the Juneteenth program. Food vendors included Flash BBQ, J and T’s Simply Delicious Concessions and T&T Grill on Wheels.

Recording artist and Sampson County’s own Lamanuel Boykin also put on a show during Juneteenth that had the crowd on their feet.

James Howard was one of the special musical talents invited to perform at Juneteenth. He soothed the crowd with his sax.

Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton and ABC Board Director Perry Solice were two of many key figures that came out for the Juneteenth festivities.

This lovely ladies put on a beautiful dance performance and they did so as a new group that only had two hours of practice time.

Stephaine Graham, who serves on the downtown planning committee, also got the youth involved in the Juneteenth celebration among her many other roles that day.

The Farmers Market was packed to capacity with people that came to support the first ever Juneteenth event in Downtown Clinton. This was during guest speaker Dr. Ted Thomas’ speech on the history of Juneteenth.

The Farmers Market was filled with hustle and bustle on Monday as the community gathered to celebrate a historic first in Downtown Clinton.

That day was June 19, the same date as the now federally recognized African America holiday known as Juneteenth. It is a celebration dating back to 1865 which marked the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Paying homage to the long running event, history was made in Sampson County as the first ever official Juneteenth holiday event in Downtown Clinton was held and celebrated.

“I would like to welcome everyone here on this historic first for Downtown Clinton,” Mary Rose, Planning Director for the City of Clinton, said. “This is our first Juneteenth event in Downtown Clinton and we could not be more pleased with the turnout today. So thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for being here.”

“We have had several historic events occur in the City of Clinton over the past year,” she said. “I’ve been excited to be able to attend all of these and it’s really been very touching to me to see these historic moments and happenings. One of the things as I’ve attended these historic happenings, that I have said continuously, is ‘just because we are not aware of history doesn’t mean there is not a history.’”

“So this program today continues the educational efforts that we are undertaking in the City of Clinton and Sampson County to educate and communicate our history,” Rose added. “Not just to our citizens but to all of the people that have visited our community and county.”

As the inaugural Juneteenth event, there was a wealth of entertainment as well as education. Miss Hattie & Friends, recording artist Lamanuel Boykin and Lakewood High sophomore talent Kiyah Braxton all shared their amazing voices. James Howard was on the sax, there was a beautiful African dance show and a surprise mime performance to Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” by special guest Miraculous Miracle.

There were two guest speakers for the event, Dr. Ted Thomas, chair of the Sampson County Multicultural Committee, and retired history teacher Larry Sutton, who’s also president of the Sampson County NAACP.

Thomas played the role of historian this year, sharing the story and educating those in attendance about Juneteenth’s beginnings — an origin dating back to an Executive Order issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863, better known as the Emancipation Proclamation.

“January 1 1863, Lincoln was the president and he signed the Emancipation Proclamation saying that all slaves are free,” Thomas said. “He said they were free but there was a little creak in the Emancipation Proclamation, it said all slaves in Confederate states are free. People saw that included Confederate states but not all the states in the United States. So those states that were Union and didn’t have a lot of fighting were excluded from the Emancipation Proclamation.”

“As time goes on, we go to 1865 when the Confederate Army surrendered,” he continued. “After their surrender they realized that there was still slaves in this country. Some of those people were smart enough to know to take their slaves to Texas. When they took them to Texas they were excluded and didn’t have to worry about the Emancipation Proclamation because it was not a Confederate state.”

“When they looked at that and took them there, over 250,000 slaves ended up in Texas.”

Over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, in April 9, 1865, the Civil War concluded and most enslaved Black Americans became free. Even as the war ended it’d be over two more months, on June 19, 1865, before the enslaved Black Americans, some 250,00, in Galveston, Texas were finally informed they were to be freed.

A message that was delivered by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger of the Union Army who came to Gavelston, Texas, and read General Order No. 3 which stated those very words — “all slaves are free.”

That day would go on to become what some call “Black Independence Day” and that all now recognize as Juneteenth — a phrase derived from the words June and nineteenth and one that marked the true ending of slavery in the United States.

Sutton’s speech was one aimed at those present in the here and now as his words looked toward the future.

”Dr. Thomas pretty much brought you to the present so we are right here, right now, at this city market, in Clinton, North Carolina,” he said. “And we are here to, I hope, leave an impression. This is the City of Clinton’s first ever Juneteenth celebration and Miss Rose along with the planning committee she works with deserves our applause because this here is historic.”

”I hope this will be viewed as the first chapter in a new history beginning today, June 19, 2023, 158 years since the original Juneteenth in 1865,” Sutton said. “Now look around you and tell me we have not made progress.”

While Sutton noted that progress had been made, the work isn’t over as there’s still room for growth, he said.

“We have made great progress but we know that we still have a lot of room to grow, and a lot of room for continuing improvement,” he said. “That’s where I want to take you today, moving you forward. Because it’s gonna be up to every one of you in here to make sure that this new chapter is, one, diverse, two, inclusive and three, equitable.”

”Everyone must be included, everyone must be considered because our humanity has a lot more in common than differences,” he added. “So again, we are here today to continue this marvelous journey that we are our on.”

Sutton then sent out a challenge to all the officials that were presents encouraging them to help do their part in ensuring all the thing he said come to fruition.

”I challenge all the officials here today from the county, the city and elsewhere to make sure that we use this historic day to move this community, forward together,” he said. “And we will make a difference in Clinton, North Carolina, in Sampson County and across the entire United States.”

The event was then capped off with a special presentation from County Commissioner Lethia Lee, the county’s first African American woman to serve on the board. Lee did the honor of reading the board’s adopted resolution, which official recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday in Sampson County.

