Land transfers

Smith, Billy E., Spears, Willie Lee Jr. to Smith, Willie Lee Jr.

Honeycutt, Hillery Brewer to HBH Farms LLC

Henely, Judith H. to Fugon, Chelsea Noellyn

Beardslee, P, Beardslee, Patrick, Beardslee, Suzanne to Beardslee, Ellen, Beardslee, Mark

Goodin, David R., Goodin, Michele E. to Trust, Richard Logan, Trust, Toni

Bass, Angela Thornton, Bass, Gary Edward to Bass, Angela Thornton, Bass, Bryant Cleveland, Bass, Gary Edward

Bunce, Rhett, Mbr/Mgr, CBS Ventures LLC to Benjamin Stout Real Estate Services Inc.

West, Anita Poole to West, Larry Kenneth

Mairena, Bladimir Alberto, Mairena, Jessica Marie to Camacho, Silbestre Gaytan, Gaytan, Silbestre Camacho

Charles, Allen to Valle Garcia Properties LLC

Bautista, Adam, Bautista, Brenda Resendiz, Resendiz, Brenda Bautista, Resendiz, Griselda, Resendiz, Marcos, Resendiz, Maria G., Resendiz, Sandra, Roque, Jose Alfredo, Roque, Sara, Roque, Sara A., Guadalupe, Maria Resendiz, Resendiz, Marcos, Resendiz, Maria Guadalupe, Resendiz, Sandra

Bautista, Adam, Bautista, Brenda Resendiz, Resendiz, Brenda Bautista, Resendiz, Griselda, Resendiz, Marcos, Resendiz, Maria G., Resendiz, Sandra, Roque, Jose Alfredo, Roque, Sara, Roque, Sara A., Roque, Jose Alfredo, Roque, Sara A.

Resendiz, Maria G. to Alcorta, Adam Bautista, Bautista, Adam Alcorta, Bautista, Brenda Resendiz, Resendiz, Brenda Bautista

Hewitt, James E, Hewitt, Maria M., Hewitt, Maria Martinez to Hernandez, Elvia Trejo, Trejo, Elvia Hernandez

Smith, Helen, Smith, William V to Davis, Eric

King, Robert Edward to Tew, Henry Landon III

King, Robert Edward to Tew, Terry King

Carter, Betty A., Tr, Carter Family Revocable Trust to Carter, Betty A. Tr, Carter Family Revocable Trust

Stancil, Gloria Reese, Stancil, James Keith to Wenrich, Frances Tyndall, Wenrich, George R. II

Marriage licenses

Jessica Lynn Cooke to Andrew Brian Williams

Dayquan Romario Bell to Auja Nichole Ravenel

Jeremy Ray Fisher to Tori Schae Robinson

Ricky Keith Carter Jr. to Brittany Beth Levy

Jose Luis Abarca to Johanna Yamileth Flores Duneas

Chelsea Ruth Dietrich to Alan Bradley Johnson

Dwyane Allen Coor to Daisey Waltraud Taylor