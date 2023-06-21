YMCAs, including Sampson’s, to join in global event Thursday

Local organizations are teaming up for the world’s largest swimming lesson this Thursday, June 22, designed to send a message that swimming lessons save lives.

The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is teaming up with local organizations for a global swim lesson event to offer free water safety lessons to the community. The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson will take place on Thursday, June 22, at many locations, including the Sampson County YMCA, 417 E. Johnson St., Clinton. It will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event is free to the community and available to children and adults ages 5 and older. Registration is required to participate. To learn more or register online visit: www.ymcasenc.org/wlsl

On Thursday, tens of thousands of children and adults from communities around the world are expected to participate. For the 14th year in a row, this 24-hour global swim lesson will take place at hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools and water parks around the world, including many pool sites in Wilmington and Clinton.

Drowning is the single leading cause of death for children ages 1-4, and second leading cause for adolescents ages 5-14. Research from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows risk of drowning can be reduced by 88% if children participate in formal swimming lessons between the ages of 1-4. Yet, a survey conducted by the American Red Cross in 2020 found that more than half of Americans (56%) either can’t swim or don’t have the necessary basic swimming skills.

“These international community collaborations increase visibility and spotlight how important it is to teach kids and adults how to be safe in and around the water,” says Shannon Berg, executive director of the Nir Family YMCA in Wilmington. “We are excited to participate in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson again this year, and encourage everyone to come out to one of our host pools next Thursday.”

Many of the volunteers assisting with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson come from the Waves of Wilmington swim team, in addition to the YMCA and YWCA staff.

“We feel it is imperative for everyone to learn to swim, whether you’re a 5-year-old kid or a 105-year-old kid!” says Dave Sokolofsky, COO of Waves of Wilmington. “Not only does learning to swim prevent accidental drowning deaths, but it is also a lot of fun.”