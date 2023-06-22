Partnership brings new art to SCC campus, city site

New public art is on the way to Clinton, thanks to a joint initiative intending to educate and inspire the community while simultaneously causing a positive financial impact. These art installations will also provide the opportunity for increased tourism and economic development in the community as the work of sculptor Hanna Jubran — and other artists that will be selected for public art projects down the road — become a part of the public landscape of the college and the city, those involved with bringing the art to Clinton have said.

When the art pieces will arrive is still up in the air, but the groundwork is beginning to be laid.

The coalition to make this project possible largely comprises the City of Clinton, Sampson Community College and the SCC Foundation, along with the Sampson Arts Council. These groups are represented by Mary Rose, Lisa Turlington, and Kara Donatelli, respectively, with each playing a role in the process of bringing the public art project into motion and then to fruition.

They were tasked with responsibilities such as introducing the projects and figuring out funding, deciding on a location and artist, planning logistics, and more. The cooperation between these groups, with a common goal, was something that caused a team of various organizations to band together in the eyes of those leading the charge for the value and implementation of public art.

The project saw its beginnings in 2019 when the City of Clinton adopted the Economic Development Strategy Plan, and there was a push to include the addition of new public art in the plan. Visiting Goldsboro, where public art is already part of the downtown landscape, representatives of the Economic Development Steering Committee, which included Turlington, had an opportunity to see the way public art has the potential to impact a city positively. That was part of the selling point for the committee to agree to a partnership that would slowly but surely make the implementation of new public art a reality.

After discussion, research, and that visit to downtown Goldsboro to view their public art installations, the steering committee agreed that the development of a partnership with Sampson Community College and the Sampson Arts Council would provide an excellent opportunity to install a public art sculpture pad on the SCC campus, adjacent to the NC Hwy 24 corridor. They noted that the corridor serves as a welcoming gateway into the city and would be ideal for a public art piece.

“The city recognizes that the display of public art is not only an aesthetic benefit but also provides the opportunity to educate, inspire, reduce stress, increase tourism, increase property values, and provide economic development opportunities within the City,” said Rose in pointing out the benefits she sees in expanding public art in Sampson County and Clinton, in particular.

Turlington, who is executive director of the SCC Foundation, concurred during a telephone interview last week, “The City of Clinton Economic Development Commission decided that more public art would add to the feeling of vibrancy in the community, so we were looking at temporary installations at the time, and the community college had recently expanded on its walking trail and added the soccer field, so we wanted to continue that in the park and maybe put the installation there.”

The specific contributions between the four entities are laid out in a recent June 13th memorandum between parties. The city allocated roughly $2,600 toward building a concrete pad on which the first piece will be placed. Sampson Community College was tasked with identifying the location and cost of necessary concrete and lighting and overseeing the construction of the pad, as well as coordinating with the artist for installing the art when that time comes. The Sampson Arts Council will partially fund lighting installation with $1,750, as well as Donatelli serving on the public art committee and assisting with disseminating ballots used to select the art piece to be displayed. The Sampson Community College Foundation was tasked with coordinating a committee to assist with public participation in the selection process, as well as contracting the artists for one to two-year leases of their sculptures. These leases will be annual, with a rental fee of up to $4,000 per year, along with insurance for the piece. The Foundation will also provide additional funding needed for the construction of the pad, lighting, and installation.

The trip also proved fruitful in helping the group find an artist and pieces of art. The fact that Goldsboro had implemented a piece of art from Hanna Jubran made the artist a potential choice. Turlington spoke with consultants from Goldsboro and Fayetteville to discuss public art projects with counterparts who have taken on similar projects, who pointed her in the direction of Jubran.

Community leaders agreed that Jubran would be an excellent fit for the first pieces of art to install on the revolving temporary public displays. Turlington expressed that “it has taken a while to come about, so we felt the urgency this year to go ahead and at least get that first public art instillation with the temporary pieces this year.”

Jubran also had sculptures ready to be installed, a necessity for the time frame of the project planning, perfectly fitting into Turlington’s desired time frame. The need for the art to be complete and ready to install as soon as possible was important, she said.

The group in charge of selecting the sculpture options, having been selected by the SCC Foundation, put together a selection of three pieces of Jubran’s work as public art display candidates and then the public was asked to voice their opinion on which art piece they wanted to see.

The decision to install the “Waterdrop” steel was made through a voting process where representatives from the Sampson Community College Foundation took to social media and other outlets with the result of roughly 900 votes from the public and various committees, deciding on the Waterdrop out of the three pieces presented from in the artist’s portfolio.

Jubran has roots in North Carolina, partially due to his post as a professor at East Carolina University. In addition, he has had success with his art installations in the state, which have already been on display in the communities of Goldsboro, Fayetteville, and Clayton. His sculpture will be rented for a year, with this time frame providing the opportunity to have once again a vote to select the next piece of public art.

There isn’t an exact date for the concrete pad to be completed and ready for Jubran’s 20-foot piece Waterdrop. This first installment will have strategic placement; on the campus of SCC at 1801 Sunset Ave. It will complement recent additions to the campus, such as the park and walking paths around campus.

The placement of the Waterdrop sculpture will also allow the installment to function as a landmark of sorts, welcoming those on the roadway to the city of Clinton, with the sculpture of considerable height at 20 feet, placed in very close proximity to the NC Highway 24 corridor in the direction of Clinton.

In a continued attempt to add more public art to the city, The City of Clinton, the Clinton Development Corporation, and the Main Street Program have also come together to expand the public art investment; there is a plan to install the second-place finisher from the initial SCC vote. The “Earth, Water, Fire, Wind” sculpture took home second place and will be installed on another new pad at All-America Park off Fayetteville Street, serving as a unique public art piece to welcome people to town.

“Partnerships truly do make great things happen in our community,” said Rose, summing up the entire progress and effort of the coalition leading to this investment in public art. The city of Clinton, art committees, and community planners all see this as a mutually beneficial situation that can help stand out, educate, and provide an economic boost.