(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• June 14 — Dylan James Corbett was charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• June 15 — William Dallas Barefoot was charged with second degree trespass.

• June 15 — Patrick Antonio Armwood, 36, of 425 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. No bond set; court date is July 7.

• June 15 — Stephanie Nicole Bell, 38, of 425 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $15,000; court date is July 7.

• June 15 — Antionetta Arlene Damon, 36, of 225 Collins St., Clinton, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct, littering more than 15 pounds less than 500, intoxicative and disruptive and trespass. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 13.

• June 16 — Armand Lee Usher, 46, of 35 Faison Hwy., Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 26.

• June 17 — Matthew Monroe Matthis, 29, of 50 Quarterhorse Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $8,000; court date is July 7.

• June 17 — Everette Clark Hefner was charged with trespassing.

• June 18 — Brittany Tiquisha Kenon, 33, of 196 Bubba Gump Lane, Salemburg, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 28.

• June 18 — Elasha Jacoreya Rich, 23, was charged with trespassing, order for arrest on failure to appear. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• June 18 — Kelvin Richard Gronau, 45, was charged with trespassing. No bond listed; court date is July 6.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.