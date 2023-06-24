The officers for 2023-2924 were installed by Lion Dan Holland. They are: Lee West, president; Steve Cox, first vice president; Travis Joyner, 2nd vice president; Kay West, secretary; James Blackmon, treasurer; Nick West, lion tamer; Donald Wrench, tail twister; Dan Holland, historian; Pam McGuirt, immediate past president. Pictured, from left, are: Nick West, James Blackmon, Kay West, Travis Joyner, Steve Cox, Lee West and Dan Holland.

On Monday, June 19, the Clinton Lions Club held its 88th annual Officers Installation and Awards Banquet. The highlight of the evening was Kay West receiving the Lion of the Year Award. Pictured: James Blackmon presents Lion of the Year Award to Kay West.

