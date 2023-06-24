Residents will see hike in water, garbage fees

The Clinton City Council adopted the 2023-24 budget with no tax hike, but raising costs to residents for water and garbage fees. Employees will also see a cost-of-living pay bump and opportunity for merit compensation.

“It’s a very sound budget,” Clinton Mayor Lew Starling said. “We did the most we could with the revenue we have and increased our number of employees as much as we could.” The mayor emphasized that the city is doing its best with the revenue it has. “I wish there were more, but, yes, this is a very responsible budget.”

The Rev. Marcus Becton, City Councilman for Clinton’s District 3 and mayor pro tem, also believes the fiscal plan hits all the right marks given the money with which they have to work. “I do, and our ultimate goal, really, is to avoid raising taxes as much as we possibly can, so I think the staff has worked really hard to give us the ability to keep services going.”

The budget for this year raises water and sewer costs for the second year in a row. Water and sewer base and consumption rate will increase by 7 percent. That includes a rise in the water base fees from $14.53 to $15.55 and a rise in sewer base fees from $15.15 to $16.21. Consumption rates will rise from $2.23 to $2.39 for water and $2.16 to $2.31 for sewer, based on the budget information.

Over a 10-year period, from 2013 until Tuesday’s passage of the 2023-24 budget, residential garbage has increased from $15 per month to $19.50 per month; the water base rate has increased from $12.19 per month to $15.55; and the sewer base rate from $12.70 to $16.21.

Under the fiscal plan, the residential trash fee will increase by $4, from $15.50 to $19.50. The commercial cubic yard rate will remain unchanged at $5.25.

“The city historically embraced financially responsible incremental increases to utility rates based on the Consumer Price Index,” City of Clinton Manager James P. Duncan stated in his budget message. “This year’s budget includes a 7 percent increase to the city’s base and consumption water and sewer rates. The sewer surcharge rates are proposed to increase 25 percent due to aging infrastructure at the Wastewater Plant.

Tap and meter set fees are included in the budget for an average 75 percent increase.”

“We’re slowly but surely redoing our infrastructure and water lines. We’re eventually going to have to have a new wastewater treatment center,” said Starling. With more water being used and more sewage to deal with, the mayor noted, “we felt like this adjustment was necessary to keep up with these infrastructure costs.

Becton agreed.

“With anything cost-related, you hate to see things increase, but the increase shouldn’t be too impactful on households or commercial entities,”he said. As was his focus regarding the budget, Becton mentioned the relationship between the rising costs and taxes. “I think that kind of counterweights better than raising taxes for the people of the district,” he stated, asserting that the raised rates of water and sewage are preferable to raising taxes.

The budget for 2023-24 totals $18,222,100, an increase of 2 percent from the current amended budget. That includes expenditures in the General Fund totaling $11,605,900 (up 2 percent from 2022-23 amended); Water and Sewer Fund totaling $6,494,000 (up 3 percent from 2022-23 amended); and non-major fund expenditures of $122,200.

The General Fund property tax rate will remain the same, at 40 cents per $100 valuation. One penny of the tax rate is projected to generate approximately $87,000. The Downtown Special Tax District tax rate is also remains unchanged, at 18 cents per $100 valuation.

The local option sales tax revenue is projected to increase about 5 percent.

The budget also includes a 3 percent employee cost of living adjustment (COLA) and a merit program which allows employees an average of 1 percent merit compensation. The budget continues the non-sworn employee 401k plan with a 0. percent contribution. Sworn law enforcement are provided a 5 percent 401k contribution.

The budget eliminates 2.5 full time positions, one in the Administration Department and 1.5 in the Utility Lines Department as part of the Water and Sewer Fund.

The budget includes $100,000 from fund balance (General Fund) for Airport land and additional road paving above the estimated Powell Bill allocation.

In his budget message, Duncan acknowledged the work of department heads and offered his thanks to Finance Director Kristin Stafford for her “dedication in managing, developing, balancing, and compiling the budget documents and presentations.”

“The city’s stewardship of public funds is among the most important responsibilities entrusted to us as public servants,” Duncan stated. “This budget reflects commitment to our strategic goals and strong emphasis on maintaining existing service levels, taking care of our infrastructure, and responding to emerging community needs and desires.”

To see the full recommended 2023-24 budget, go to www.cityofclintonnc.com.