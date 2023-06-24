Full steam ahead: Club celebrates century of impact

The Oyster Roast has been a hallmark of the Clinton Rotary Club over the years, a chance to fellowship for hundreds in Clinton and the surrounding area while raising money for community projects.

The Clinton Rotary Club, including members Candace and Cary Taylor, has presented all county and city fourth graders personal dictionaries for more than 20 years.

The Clinton Rotary Club, including members Candace Taylor, has presented all county and city fourth graders personal dictionaries for two decades.

New water rescue equipment given to Duplin County EMS following an equipment loss from a hurricane with district matching grant.

Nancy Carr, district governor for Rotary District 7730, speaks at the October 2022 clock dedication ceremony amid a large crowd in attendance in downtown Clinton. Joining Carr were Dr. Ken Benton of the Rotary Club of Clinton-Sampson and Dempsey Craig of the Rotary Club of Clinton.

The Oyster Roast has been a hallmark of the Clinton Rotary Club over the years, a chance to fellowship for hundreds in Clinton and the surrounding area while raising money for community projects.

The first meeting place for the newly formed club in 1923 at the home of J.R. Hiatt.

The Rufus King Hotel was the meeting place for dinners and meetings for several years before it burned.

The Oyster Roast has been a hallmark of the Clinton Rotary Club over the years, a chance to fellowship for hundreds in Clinton and the surrounding area while raising money for community projects.

The Clinton Rotary Club is celebrating the century mark this year, having been chartered in 1923 and made its impact across the community ever since — aiding in youth groups, education endeavors and various local projects, including the development of a hospital back in the 1930s, that serve to continue improving the quality of life locally.

North Carolina’s first Rotary club was formed in Raleigh on Aug. 1, 1914 and Rotary came to the present area of District 7730 less than a year later with the organization of a club in Wilmington. That club was organized Feb. 2, 1915, and the charter was granted April 1, 1915.

Within the first decade, in early 1923, Clinton was invited by the Wilmington Rotary Club to organize a club here.

“This is the customary procedure for either a club or an individual to be invited to join,” said Wilbert Faircloth, local attorney and longtime Clinton Rotarian and club stalwart, who has regularly offered presentations detailing the history of Clinton’s chapter.

A representative of the Wilmington club, Frank Dean, was delegated to assist the Clinton group. Roger Moore of Wilmington was district governor at that time and had a part in the Clinton club’s organization.

“Our records give Feb. 21, 1923, as the date organized and May 23, 1923, as the date the charter was delivered,” said Faircloth. “The Rotary International office has dated it as officially organized as March 1, 1923, and the charter dated March 29, 1923.”

The 18 charter members for the Clinton Rotary Club were: A. Stewart Bethune, Joe O. Bowman, A. Byron Butler, George E. Butler, Oscar F. Cooper, George W. Fleming, Seddon Goode, Edward S. Heins, Wilbert Jackson, T. Mossette Lee, George M. Matthis, Howard H. McKinnon, Anthony R. Parshley, Oscar L. Parker, Harry L. Stewart Sr., James A. Stewart Sr., Wallace A. Smith and T. Blount Smith.

From Clinton, other Rotary clubs soon took root.

Soon after organization of the Clinton club, Ferdinand B. Johnson Sr. was sent from Clinton to Dunn, where a club was organized Aug. 7, 1924. The Warsaw-Kenansville club was also sponsored by Clinton and was organized Jan. 2, 1925, as was Elizabethtown on Nov. 5, 1925; Roseboro on April 11, 1928; and Clinton-Sampson Rotary many years later, on Sept. 18, 1986.

According to Faircloth, the Clinton club has had three of its members serve as district governors over the years, including George E. Butler (1928-29); George W. Worley Sr. (1967-68); and Everett L. Peterson (1978-79).

The Rotary movement began in 1905 in Chicago, Illinois, when Paul P. Harris, a young attorney, invited three young business acquaintances to this office — Silvester Schiele, a coal dealer; Gustavus Loehr, a jeweler and mining engineer; and Hiran Shorey, a merchant tailor — and explained his idea of a different kind of businessmen’s club, one in which the different business and professions of a community are represented.

“Rotary was born from this meeting on Feb. 23, 1905. The Rotary movement brought together a group of business and professional men in an effort to recapture the friendliness and fellowship many had known growing up in small towns,” Faircloth stated. “Rotary is a luncheon as well as a fellowship club.”

Rotary clubs were formed in New York, San Francisco, Boston, London and Toronto and gradually filtered down to the smaller U.S. cities and towns to other countries all over the world. For his efforts, the highest award in Rotary now bears Harris’ name, given to a Rotarian or a member of the community that has made an outstanding contribution.

When he began Rotary, Harris actually named the club “Rotary” because members met in rotation at their various places of business.

Clinton Rotary has embodied that definition since its inception.

For several years, Rotary met at Mrs. Hiatt’s Boarding house on Lisbon Street, on the site of the present parking lot. The club was small and required little space. When the Depression of the early 1930s hit, the club almost went under, and several of the members, because of financies, left what was thought to be a sinking ship. Some clubs did suspend operations.

“However, there were a few persistent souls who hung on and pulled through,” Faircloth stated.

For a time, the Clinton Rotary met in an upstairs room in the George Butler building. Luncheon consisted of a sandwich and glass of tea or coffee, with cost limited to $2 for the entire club.

When the shock of the Depression was over, arrangements were made to meet at Mrs. “Kit” Thompson’s dining room on College Street, next to the College Street grammar school. “Miss Kit” was good to the Rotary Club, Faircloth attested.

Soon the club grew too large for her dining room so the club helped her to enlarge the room. Here the club stayed until she could no longer serve them. Then the club moved to the Rufus King Hotel (Fussell Motor Hotel) until it burned.

Since that time, the club has met at several places, including El Matador Restaurant (now Oasis/Sandpiper Restaurant); Shamrock Plaza Restaurant (now Pizza Inn); Golden Corral; Fussell’s Restaurant; Piggly Wiggly Restaurant; The Waffle Kitchen (due to efforts of Rotarian William Peterson); and Zeng’s Palace. The club now meets at Coharie Country Club.

“The movement that eventually resulted in the Sampson Regional Medical Center began with the Clinton Rotary Club in late 1937,” Faircloth stated. “The need for a hospital was discussed by one of the members and a method for securing it was suggested.”

According to Faircloth, the club appointed a hospital committee and later the Lions Club appointed one. These with others gave a barbecue supper in the basement of what was formerly the old Sampson County Library. The Rotary Club, Lions Club, Medical Society, town and county officials and other representative citizens throughout the county attended.

“A hospital committee was formed which, with a few changes when the county sponsored the project in 1945, continued until the hospital was completed in 1950,” said Faircloth. “The delay was due to the war in the early 40s, during which time the committee suspended, but later continued to function.”

A Boy Scout troop was organized by the club in 1932-33. Rotary aided the troop financially and by contributing leadership; and in 1962-63 a scout hut was built. The club has continued to make annual contributions to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in Sampson County.

Boys Home at Lake Waccamaw receives regular financial aid from the Rotary Club and often also receives separate individual contributions. In cooperation with the other Rotary Clubs, a Rotary Cottage at Lake Waccamaw was built.

“The club has had the pleasure on a few occasions of meeting at the cottage to observe the wonderful work being carried on there,” said Faircloth.

The Clinton club contributes over $1,000 annually to the Rotary Foundation from a weekly raffle held at the club meetings, initiated by Rotarian James E. Rose and who has conducted it at each meeting for more than two decades. Funds collected in the raffle have enabled several club members to become Paul Harris Fellows.

The annual Rotary Oyster Roast, the marquee event synonymous with Rotary for many, began as a social event for members of the club and was originally held on cold winter nights at F.L. Turlington Lumber Company.

As the membership grew, the event was moved to Flake’s Tire Company, where the members in attendance increased yearly. In recent years, the oyster roast was held at Clinton Truck and Tractor Company, and with the special help of proprietor Ronnie Jackson. Along with William Peterson, George W. Worley Jr., Rogers H, Clark, Stacy Autry and other club members, the oyster roast evolved into a huge event attended by hundreds every year and raising thousands of dollars annually for Rotary scholarships and other charitable causes in Clinton and Sampson County.

Regular attendance at the weekly meeting has always been a matter of priority in the Clinton club and several members have achieved exemplary records. Dr. Wilbert Jackson, a charter member, set the first club record of 45 years and 4 months of perfect attendance. Rotarian James E. Rose attained 42 years of perfect attendance and Rotarian Everett L. Peterson attained 61 years and 5 months.

“Whenever and wherever important community problems or needs arise, usually Rotarians will be found lending a helping hand,” Faircloth stated. “The club looks forward to the 21st century with hope and anticipation, in order that it may be of even greater service to the people of the area.”

Wilbert Faircloth’s records on the history of the Clinton Rotary Club were used for this article. Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.