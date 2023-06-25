ROCKY MOUNT — The Golden LEAF Foundation has announced that 215 rural North Carolina students were selected to receive up to a $14,000 Golden LEAF Scholarship, including 10 in Sampson County.

High school seniors entering college as first year students are eligible for a $3,500 scholarship each year for up to four years of undergraduate study at a participating four-year North Carolina college or university.

Community college transfer students are eligible for $3,500 a year for up to three years of undergraduate study.

Recipients from rural or economically distressed North Carolina counties are selected based on future career goals and an expressed intent to contribute to the stateʼs rural communities upon graduation from college.

The Golden LEAF Foundation established the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program to broaden educational opportunities and provide support to students from rural counties with the goal that after graduation recipients will return and contribute back to rural communities. The North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority (NCSEAA) administers the program and selects students for awards.

“We are proud to award scholarships to hardworking and bright students with deep roots in their rural communities,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF Foundation president and chief executive officer. “These students were selected out of a pool of more than 1,700 applicants. We look forward to the future success of these scholarships recipients as they follow their educational pursuits and develop into North Carolina’s next generation of rural leaders.”

The newly-selected 2023-24 Golden LEAF Scholarship recipients are:

• Lorena Baggett, Midway High School — UNC-Wilmington

• Xavier Herring, Lakewood High School — UNC-Charlotte

• Christopher Jolly, Midway High School — N.C. State University

• Anna Knowles, Johnston County Early College Academy — UNC-Wilmington

• Jaretzi Lopez, Sampson Early College High School — UNC-Chapel Hill

• Laci Lucas, Clinton High School — N.C. State University

• Ian Miller, Midway High School — East Carolina University

• Kenneth Naylor, Midway High School — Campbell University

• Danny Soza, Hobbton High School — UNC-Wilmington

• Hailey Tucker, Midway High School — East Carolina University

Scholarship recipients may also apply for the Golden LEAF Rural Internship Initiative, which provides Golden LEAF scholars with professional work experience related to their career field in a rural North Carolina community. The Golden LEAF Foundation provides funding to pay interns $15 an hour for up to 400 hours of work. Internships take place over 8-10 weeks, between June and August.

“In rural communities like Bladen, Duplin, Jones and Sampson counties, having a workforce that is ready and able to take on the challenges of tomorrow is invaluable,” Senator Brent Jackson stated. “Thanks to scholarship programs like those offered by the Golden LEAF Foundation, students in rural counties like ours have a chance to get a good education and then take what they’ve learned and return home to impact and transform our community.”

“I want to offer a sincere appreciation to Lorena, Xavier, Christopher, Anna, Jaretzi, Laci, Ian, Danny, Kenneth, and Hailey for earning this award,” stated Senator Jim Burgin. “Your hard work has paid off, and I have no doubt it will serve as a benefit for years to come. I wish them the best in their futures ahead.”

“Congratulations on receiving a Golden LEAF Scholarship,” added Rep. William Brisson. “This award symbolizes your commitment to your community and your future selves.”