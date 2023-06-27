Third location for Sampson Medical Group

Sampson Regional Medical Center has officially opened its newest primary care practice, Sampson Medical Group of Spivey’s Corner, a move that expands the hospital’s footprint further across the county. Spivey’s Corner is the third location for Sampson Medical Group, with additional locations in Clinton and Newton Grove.

The new Spivey’s Corner facility has as its aim to provide comprehensive medical care to individuals of all ages, ranging from newborns to older adults.

“We understand the importance of quality and convenient healthcare services, especially in rural areas,” explained Dr. Shawn Howerton, chief executive and chief medical officer of Sampson Regional Medical Center, on why the hospital selected Spivey’s Corner as the next site for Sampson Medical Group’s expansion. “Our aim is to make primary care services closer to home for residents across Sampson County, saving patients valuable time and ensuring access to top-notch healthcare.”

The goal, hospital officials said, was for dedicated healthcare professionals at the Spivey’s Corner location to establish long-lasting relationships with each individual under their care. Heading up that care for the new site is Dr. Susie Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald is the current provider at Sampson Convenient Care in Clinton and said she is looking forward to her transition to the new practice location.

“I’m excited to meet the residents of Spivey’s Corner and local communities,” Fitzgerald stated. “I have a passion for rural healthcare and making connections with each of my patients.”

Hospital officials said Fitzgerald is known for her commitment to patient well-being and her expertise in providing comprehensive primary care services. “With her extensive knowledge and compassionate nature, she will play a pivotal role in delivering exceptional medical care to the community,” a statement from the hospital read continuing, “Sampson Medical Group is dedicated to offering patients a warm and welcoming environment fostering open communication regarding each patient’s personalized treatment plan.”

“We are proud to offer a wide range of services at our practice, including routine check-ups, preventive care, chronic disease management, immunizations, and much more. We also understand the urgency when patients are not feeling well and will offer same-day sick visits to ensure timely treatment for those in need,” shared Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald also has a strong interest in women’s health and will offer many in-office procedures and evaluations that address women’s health concerns through each stage of life.

“I invite the residents of Spivey’s Corner and the surrounding areas to experience our compassionate care and convenience firsthand. We look forward to meeting each of you as we open our doors to the community,” expressed Fitzgerald.

For more information on Sampson Medical Group and specific locations, visit www.SampsonRMC.org/SMG. The Spivey’s Corner location can be reached at 910-236-0182.