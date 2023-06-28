New walk-in clinic offers seven-day-a-week services

The new building for Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care, which is housed inside what use to be the old BB&T building.

An inside look at the new renovated lobby for Clinton’s newest walk-in urgent care, Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care.

The play area is available inside the lobby for patients that have young ones.

Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care is open and ready for business seven days a week. This was during their ribbon cutting and grand opening this past Tuesday.

This was taken to welcome Carolina QuickCare into the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce. Pictured, from left, are Camber of Commerce Director Matt Stone, Alicia Mason, Erica Pate, Jena Justice, Chief Operations Officer Suzy Buck, Helen Holthaus and Kelsey Kirk.

Residents of Sampson County now have access to a new walk-in urgent care facility located in Clinton with the opening of the Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care.

The clinic is nuzzled between KFC and La Hacienda in the old building that use to house the BB & T on 1106 Sunset Ave. The building has been completely revamped into a state-of-the-art medical center that’s offers services to patients of all ages.

Carolina QuickCare will be open seven days a week providing onsite labs and X-rays with the aim of offering rapid and affordable alternatives to emergency room services. The Clinton location is also a Veterans Administration-authorized urgent care provider.

Their team members will be available evenings and weekends on Monday — Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No appointments are necessary and Clinton patients can check in online at www.carolinaquickcare.com if preferred.

To properly welcome Carolina QuickCare a ribbon cutting was held this past Tuesday to commemorate their grand opening.

“Thank you all for coming out, we really appreciate it, and we’re very excited for today,” Chief Operations Officer Suzy Buck said. “This has been a while coming and we’ve renovated the old BB&T. We’re so happy to serve the community here with seven day a week health care, something that we knew you wanted and needed and we were excited to provide. We’ve been very busy so that’s very exciting to us.”

“I just want to welcome you and to let you know we look forward to serving you so please reach out if you have any questions about what we can do for you.”

The grand opening also served as Carolina QuickCare’s joining of the Clinton Sampson Camber of Commerce. Camber Director Matt Stone was present for the grand opening and presented them with their certificate of membership.

“I want to thank everyone for coming out,” Stone said during the grand opening. “We appreciate Carolina Quick Care involving us in their grand opening and ribbon cutting. We appreciate their investment in the chamber and their investment in the community. It’s great to have them in a building that was vacant which now has a tenant and to provide access to health care for this community. So again, we appreciate them being here.”

Seeing as the Carolina QuickCare Clinton Urgent Care provides seven days a week their website listed more of the services patients have access to.

These included COVID testing and treatment, stitches, upper respiratory and sinus infections, headaches, ear infections, allergy care, $89 DOT physicals, Cold and Flu care, rashes, insect bites, wound care for sprains and strains, TB testing, burns, STD testing and treatment, sunburns, Occupational Medicine and more.

The website also noted that residents are welcome to tour the new facility during business hours. To learn more about the Clinton Urgent Care location text “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, or follow their social media at www.facebook.com/QuickCareClinton and www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.

“Again we’re so excited to be here,” Buck said. “We identified the town of Clinton about a year ago, as somewhere that we felt we could really provide a great service to the community. So, I actually came to town and drove around looking for a location and we decided the old BB & T would be a great spot. It has high visibility and instead of going through the process of building something new, we thought it would be better for the town to use an existing facility.”

“We catered it to what we needed, and it’s been received very well by the community,” she added. “We’re here seven days a week, to serve the community again, with any healthcare needs they have that we can provide.“

