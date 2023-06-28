Sampson County rising high school senior Talaya Alford was recognized for recently completing NC Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders program. The program assists exceptional rising high school seniors from across the state in exploring agricultural-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant universities — NC A&T State University and NC State University. Pictured with Alford, from left, are: Dr. Travis Park and Dr. Joy Morgan, NC State IFAL Program Coordinators; Dr. Chastity Warren English, NC A&T IFAL Program Coordinator; Dr. Antoine Alston, NC A&T Associate Dean of the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences; and North Carolina Farm Bureau Assistant to the President Paul Sherman.