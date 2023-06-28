Julie Ryan, director of Governmental Affairs for the Department of Labor was this year’s guest speaker for the 2023 Annual Labor Safety Award Banquet. She attendance on behalf of North Carolina’s Commissioner of Labor Josh Dobson who couldn’t make it.

Businesses across Sampson County recently congregated with the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce and the North Carolina Department of Labor for the 2023 Annual Labor Safety Award Banquet.

The banquet was held at the Coharie Country Club were those business were honored for their outstanding safety records.

“I thank everyone for coming out tonight,” Camber Director Matt Stone said. “We appreciate the Department of Labor for coming down to present these awards and congratulations to all our award winners .”

This year’s banquet featured Julie Ryan, Director of Governmental Affairs for the Department of Labor. Ryan was in attendance in place of North Carolina’s Commissioner of Labor Josh Dobson who couldn’t make it this year.

“Julie is a native of Rochester, N.Y., and has been in North Carolina for roughly 25 years now,” Stone said during the speaker introduction. “She’s worked in big business and small business and has worked with Commissioner Dobson while he was in General Assembly for I believe eight years. Now she is the Director of Governmental Affairs for the North Carolina Department of Labor. We thank her for being here.”

During her speech Ryan went over many different aspects such the background on the Department of Labor, how big of budget they have work with and just overall function of the Department of Labor. She also shed light into what here role entails as Director of Governmental Affairs.

“To give you my perspective on safety from my job as Director of Governmental Affairs, which I’ve been with about two and a half years,” she said. “My main role is the point of contact between the legislators at the General Assembly and the Department of Labor. So my department under government affairs also provides support for the legislators. So for example, if someone had a question on a bill that is being filed in the legislature, they would come to us and we would work with them on that bill and work out any issues that that may affect the department.”

As she continued her speech Ryan covered other subjects they’re involved in such as constituent services, advocating for the Department of Labor’s agency, “the budget for the Department of Labor,” Ryan said.” Along with other related topics like their role in helping file bills, laws and statutes.

“We in the Department of Labor are here to support you,” Ryan said in closing. “We have so many resources available through our OSH (Occupational Safety and Health) division, webinars, guidance documents and staff available by phone and email to answer your workplace safety questions. We want to support you in any way we can. So please reach out to us, our mission and deal at the Department of Labor is to use every tool we have to keep employees safe.”

“All of you here today have a leadership role in making safety a priority for everyone for your organization,” she said. “You are here today as part of that organization that prioritizes safety, whether you are in facilities, administration, management or participate in the safety committee. Safety is a team effort in ensuring every employee returns home safely to their families at the end of each day.”

“Again, I would like to congratulate each and every one of you,” Ryan added. “It is obvious to me that you build a team culture around safety, workplace safety and you prioritize safety in your workplace every single day. Thank you for your commitment to safety and inviting me. I look forward to working with you in the future.”

Recipients

SILVER AWARDS

Criteria, Rate of days from work must be at least 50% below the industry average.

First Year

Prestage Farms Inc – Nursery Service, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm P – 14C, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm P – 1, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm P – 21, Prestage Farms Inc –Dept 85 – Garage, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm P – 9, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm P –12A, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm P – 12C, Prestige Turkey Loaders – Dept 12, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm P –45B, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 45A

Second Consecutive Year — Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 50 – Maintenance

GOLD AWARDS

Criteria, Rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average.

First Year

Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 20, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – _ 14A, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 42, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 5, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 43A, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 14 – Shaving Drivers, Prestage Farms Inc – Swine Finishing Service, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 776 – Pope Turkey Farm, Prestage Farm Inc – Dept 55 – Land Development, Schindler Elevator Corporation – Escalator Plant, S & W Ready Mix, Concrete – Lumberton Plant, S & W Ready Mix Concrete – Spring Lake Plant, S & W Ready Mix Concrete – Wallace Plant City of Clinton, City of Clinton – Fire Department, City of Clinton – Water & Sewer Division, City of Clinton – Sanitation Division, North Carolina Research Campus- UNC System, Bay Valley Foods.

Second Consecutive Year

Prestage Farms Inc – 23 L Loading Crew, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 291 Iowa Drivers (Long Haul), Prestage Farms Inc–701 & 702 Turkey Hatchery, Prestige Farms – Dept 771, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 16B, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 19A, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 3, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 4, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 6, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 7D, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 7E, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 12D, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 17A, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 19B, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 19D, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 23, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 43B, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 60, City of Clinton – Recreation Department, S & W Ready Mix Concrete – Fayetteville Plant.

Third Consecutive Year

Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 19C, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 10, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 12B, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 14B, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 22B, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 43 – Feed Hauling, City of Clinton – Police Department, City of Clinton – City Hall – City Hall Annex.

Fourth Consecutive Year

Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 7B, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow – P – 15, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm P – 22C, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 11 – Turkey Service, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 27 – Ingold Wash Bay, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 31 – Wine Farm Management, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 40 – Clinton Feed Mill, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 772 – Williamson Turkey Farm, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 30A – A. I. Center, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 30B – A. I. Center.

Fifth Consecutive Year

Prestage Farms Inc –Sow Farm – P – 16A, Prestage Farms – Sow Farm – P – 58, Prestage Farms Inc –Sow Farm – P – 7C, S & w Ready Mix Concrete – Clinton Plant, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 58, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 26 – Nursery Service, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 6 Turkey Haulers, S & W Ready Mix Concrete – Clinton Plant.

Sixth Consecutive Year — Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 70 – Supervisors, S & W Ready Mix Concrete – Clinton Shop.

Seventh Consecutive Year

Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 25 Vaccination Crew, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 17B, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P –46, Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 2.

Eighth Consecutive Year

Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 8, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 703 – Hatchery Drivers, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 18 City of Clinton – Street Division.

Ninth Consecutive Year

Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 46 – Moltonville Feed Mill, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 80 – Warehouse, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 90 – Administration.

Tenth Consecutive Year — Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 42 – Ingredient Hauling, City of Clinton – Wastewater Treatment.

Eleventh Consecutive Year — J W Transport Inc

Thirteenth Consecutive Year — Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 44, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 41

Fourteenth Consecutive Year — S & W Ready Mix Concrete – Elizabethtown Plant,S & W Ready Mix Concrete – Fayetteville Shop

Fifteenth Consecutive Year — S & W Ready Mix Concrete – Administration

Seventeenth Consecutive Year

Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 775 Delway Turkey Farm, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 777 Ingold Turkey Farm, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 779- Garland Replacement Farm

Eighteenth Consecutive Year — Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 36 – Cattle Department, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 704

Nineteenth Consecutive Year — Prestage Farms Inc – Sow Farm – P – 7A

Twenty – First Consecutive Year

Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 15 – Diagnostic Lab, Prestage Farms Inc – Dept 82 – Feed Laboratory

Fifty – First Consecutive Year — Ecno Oil Inc

Million Hours Awards

North Carolina Research Campus- UNC System

