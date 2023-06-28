New Clinton location targeting end of July opening

With the new site for Subway’s reopening set, hiring for the new location is underway. Between 15 to 20 people are expected to be hired.

While trucks and supplies are still lingering around the building, the new location plans to be open and operating by the end of July.

Just a couple months after the announcement that Subway would be returning to Clinton, the building that will house the eatery has now received a significant facelift and is in the “final stages” of preparation on the way toward a hopeful late-July opening.

The new location is inside the standalone building on Northeast Boulevard (U.S. 701 Business) beside Matthews Health Mart and across the road from Clinton Appliance. Subway’s return was initially announced by City Councilman Daniel Ruggles in late April and later confirmed by Clinton Planning Director Mary Rose that a permit had been issued for a Subway at the former location that once the Hardee’s building at Jordan Shopping Center.

Now that Subway is set to reopen, the renovations are nearly complete and “coming soon” banners are hanging all around the building. Currently, there still isn’t a definitive date set for the actually opening. According to Robert Stamp, director of development for the Chapel Hill Subway Group, which is heading the project, the projected opening date is planned for the later part of July.

“It’s probably going to be closer to the end of the month, but I don’t have a firm date,” Stamp said. “We’re looking at the back half of July so somewhere between the 19th and 26th, somewhere in there, but again, I don’t have a firm date as of yet. I’ll know better as we get closer.”

Since the opening is poised to happen within the next month, hiring for the new location is underway. Donnie Long with Human Resources for the Chapel Hill Subway Group noted that they’re looking to hire 15 to 20 employees. To learn more and apply visit MySubwayCareer.com or text SUBHIRE to 242424.

It marks a Clinton return for Subway, which has been come and gone in the city throughout the years.

At the end of 2019, one located in the Shamrock Plaza off Sunset Avenue in Clinton closed down permanently with another on Northeast Boulevard — a stone’s throw from where the new location will be — was shut down for an indeterminate amount of time. The latter location was reopened following a remodel, but not as a Subway.

At the time, signs were posted for visitors at both Clinton locations, with the one at Shamrock on Sunset Avenue closed for good after a decade of service. While customers were directed to the location on Northeast Boulevard, within the Clinton Plaza Shopping Center, several signs posted there read “Closed for Remodel.”

The same two Subway locations in Clinton were closed for weeks at the beginning of 2017 when they were seized by the N.C. Department of Revenue for nonpayment of taxes. At that time, the two Clinton locations, along with a third in Warsaw, employed about 28 people all together.

Considering Subway’s rocky history, it was never their plan to be absent in Clinton and Stamp said returning was always their intention. It was just a matter of finding the right location, he noted.

“Well, we have always wanted to have a presence in Clinton,” Stamp said. “Of course we had a location prior but we had a lease situation there that forced us to close that location. So we were looking for a viable relocation site and we were able to get this building.”

“So our intention was always to stay in Clinton, but we just weren’t able to until we found a suitable site,” he added. “Once this one popped up we, of course, grabbed it.”

They didn’t waste any time either and, after securing the new spot, it only took about a four-month turnaround to get them where they are now.

“We identified the building earlier this year in the first quarter,” Stamp said. “Going through permitting and so forth is probably a three or four months process. So probably like the last four months we’ve been working on getting the building ready and we’re heading into the final stages now.

“We’re extremely excited about having a location in Clinton back,” he stated. “We’re excited about serving the surrounding community once more and we can’t wait to get open there and be a part of the community again.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.