These three expectant moms were the lucky winners of the prizes gifted out after the games during the Sampson County Community Baby Shower this past Saturday.

Amanda Armwood Faison with Mary Kay was one of the organizations present at the Community Baby Shower this past weekend. Faison hooked up both mom and dad with special gifts straight from Mary Kay.

Spreading information about the access to resources parents have, like the ones pictured here from the Sampson Health County Department, was one of the main reasons for the Community Baby Shower.

Following an afternoon of shower gifts, games, a resources instructional and giveaways, families in attendance were treated to a healthy meal and refreshments.

This is just a glimpse at all the essential items that were given out during the Community Baby Shower. Car seats, strollers, bottles and much more were available.

The Bellamy Center at Royal Lane Park was packed this past weekend with new and expectant moms and dads who came to attend the Sampson County Community Baby Shower. The event was meant to help increase awareness and attention to maternal and infant health that has contributed to a rise in efforts and resources on improving health outcomes in those areas and reducing disparities in Sampson County.

Carmen Jones of Grace Helping Others holds out one of the prizes during the Sampson County Community Baby Shower, an event she helped spearhead.

