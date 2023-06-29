Daytime Rotary hosts event to support Alzheimer’s research

On Saturday, July 1, the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club will hold the city’s first 0.0K Race, an event that actually involves no running, but, instead, focuses on raising money to donate to Alzheimer’s research through the club’s CART fund.

At the July 1 event, being held from 6 to 9 pm, Ribeyes Steakhouse, 100 Westover Road in Clinton, will be the location for a night of food, music, and a great view of the city of Clinton’s fireworks that evening, all while supporting Alzheimer’s research.

The event, organizers say, will have ambiance to replace the running, and there will be giveaways from local businesses. For adults, a ticket will be $40, with a meal of chicken, shrimp, or a pork chop included. Tickets for teens will be $20, and tickets for kids under 12 will be $5, with a hot dog included. All of the profit from ticket sales will be donated to the Rotary’s CART fund, specifically. The organization’s full title is Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust, and the Rotary has worked with the organization for some time.

“The CART Fund is dedicated to raising funds to provide seed money for cutting edge, high impact research in hopes of finding a cure/prevention for Alzheimer’s disease,” said James Baylor, one of the Rotarians working on the special event. Baylor noted that the Rotary Foundation’s attempts to help fund research for a cure for Alzheimer’s through its fundraising and donations from events such as the 0.0K are having a positive impact.

“Six million individuals in America alone have Alzheimer’s, and the Rotary Club has been a big supporter of the CART program as they do pioneering work in addressing the issue,” said Baylor, whose work has helped to get this event off the ground.

“The event is really James’ passion project,” said Georgina Zeng, incoming president of the daytime Rotary Club.

And Baylor, Zeng said, has been a major influence in getting this first event off the ground.

“We’re not the first Rotary Club to host this type of event but we wanted to put our own spin on it,” said Baylor.

Zeng agreed but added, “We do plan to incorporate running into the event, but this is a fun way to introduce the event to the public.” She continued, describing this inaugural event as a means to have a test run, of sorts, allowing the public to become familiar with the CART organization and become more involved and invested in supporting the cause.

“With Rotary across the globe investing time and resources to find a cure, or at least medication to help, the dream of restoring life to those suffering with such an awful illness could come true,” said Baylor.

“This may be a small event on the grand scale of the national and worldwide mission to find ways to help those suffering, and ultimately eradicate Alzheimer’s disease altogether, but it’s absolutely worthwhile. Anything can help in this undertaking.”

He and Zeng agree that this is an exciting expansion in the level of support the local Rotary Club can offer towards CARTs Alzheimer’s research, with the help of the community.