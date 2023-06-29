With holiday weekend upcoming, campaign touts boat safety

Most boating incidents in North Carolina occur in the months of May, June, and July, with operator inattention being the leading cause of boating incidents, and alcohol and drugs also playing a major role. Operation Dry Water (ODW) is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign, and heightened awareness and enforcement will take place for the upcoming long holiday weekend.

NC Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers will be working closely with The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement, U.S. Coast Guard, NASBLA, local police, Sheriff’s Offices, and others to deter impaired operations of vessels and vehicles throughout North Carolina.

Over the course of the 2022 Operation Dry Water weekend, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission deployed 153 officers and arrested 65 vessel operators for boating under the influence.

During 2022, 148 boating incidents occurred in North Carolina, resulting in 20 deaths. Of those deaths, 16 were not wearing a life jacket.

Awareness and enforcement efforts are centered around some of the busiest summer holiday weekends: May 26-29, 2023: On The Road, On The Water; July 1-3, 2023: Operation Dry Water (national campaign); and Sept. 1-4, 2023: On The Road, On The Water.

“Many boating fatalities in 2022 could’ve been prevented simply by wearing a life jacket,” said Sgt. W. Matthew Parrish, who works in the law enforcement division of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. “In fact, most drowning victims had a life vest available, but weren’t wearing it when they entered the water.”

Any child under the age of 13, onboard a vessel must always wear a USCG approved life jacket, unless the vessel is at anchor, docked or tied to shore. For more information regarding life jacket safety, visit ncwildlife.org/preserveyourlife.

North Carolina state law requires anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, who is operating a vessel powered by a 10-horsepower or greater motor, to complete an approved boating safety education course, or otherwise be in compliance with the law. More boating safety information can be found at ncwildlife.org/boating.