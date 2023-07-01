Contributions urged during third annual campaign

CLINTON — The Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation launched its 3rd Annual Giving Campaign earlier this summer, with the goal of celebrating the past, supporting the present and shaping the future.

During the eight-week campaign, community members and organizations are urged to make contributions in support of hospital advancements.

“Two of the past three years have been challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sampson Regional Medical Center has remained true to its mission to deliver quality healthcare to those it serves,” a hospital statement read. “In the most recent 18-month period, the hospital foundation has generated nearly $350,000 to directly benefit Sampson Regional Medical Center and its health system.

This year alone, SRMC employees has collectively pledged more than $10,000 through the hospital’s 9th annual Employee and Physician Giving Campaign. Those funds were used to grant thousands of dollars in tuition to hospital employees enrolled in degree-based programs to help advance their careers at the Clinton-based campus.

Donor support within and outside of the hospital is “invaluable” as Sampson Regional strives to advance the care it provides through new technology, medical equipment, and facility updates, hospital leaders said. The SRMC Foundation plays a vital role in hospital fundraising that enhances resources and equips healthcare professionals to provide that care.

The theme of the 3rd Annual Giving Campaign is “Celebrate Our Past, Support Our Present, Shape Our Future.”

Community members are urged to make an impact and learn more about the hospital’s needs and plans for advancements by visiting www.SampsonRMC.org/GIVE. Donors have the option to select how their gift is designated.

Funds include Patient Care (ex: equipment & medical devices for nursing units, operating room, laboratory, and rehabilitation); Imaging (ex: MRI, CT, Ultrasound); Facility Operations (ex: boilers, chillers, HVAC, power redundancy, etc.); Information Technology and Security (ex: telehealth, fiber expansion, system redundancy, digital storage, telecommunication upgrades, etc.); and Board Designated Fund, where gifts will be used responsibly where it will meet the greatest need.

Donations can be made online at www. SampsonRMC.org/GIVE or by mail to P.O. BOX 260 Clinton, NC 28329. Donors have the option to automate a recurring donation on a bi-weekly, monthly, or quarterly schedule. One-time gifts and pledges are also welcome.

For more information on ways to support Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation, contact the SampsonRMC Fund Development Coordinator at 910-596-4269.