King sworn in, starting new chapter for school district

Dr. Jamie King stood by Clerk of Court, Chris Fann, as he signed the official documents.

There was a standing-room-only crowd in the Sampson County Board of Education auditorium Tuesday afternoon to see Dr. Jamie King sworn in as the system’s new superintendent. Growing anticipation in the crowd was palpable, though they had to wait 45 minutes for board members to finish a closed door meeting to discuss other personnel issues before turning to the ceremony.

Once board members returned to the auditorium, King, his wife and family by his side, joined Clerk of Court Chris Fann at the podium. With one hand raised and the other on his Bible, the new superintendent took the oath.

After King took his oath of office, Board of Education Chairman Daryll Warren introduced him, an announcement met with great applause.

King addressed those in attendance, sharing his appreciation for the opportunity, his commitment to students and the community, and the enormous value he sees in absolutely all those who make education possible.

“Today, I stand before you with immense gratitude and a deep sense of honor as I accept the position of superintendent of Sampson County Schools,” King began. “I am truly humbled by the trust and confidence that the board, staff, and community have placed in me.”

The new school leader said he takes very seriously the responsibility he has been given as he takes the system’s reins.

King expressed the inspiration and motivation he felt from the Board of Education entrusting him with the position and having faith in his abilities to do it well.

“I pledge to serve with unwavering dedication, integrity, and a relentless commitment to the betterment of our schools and the success of the nearly 8,000 students that are under our care,” said King as he made sure to emphasize the fundamental responsibility of working in education.

“To the students of Sampson County, you are the reason we’re here today. Your thirst for knowledge, your dreams, and your determination to succeed inspire all of us,” said King. “I will be your advocate; I will be your champion; I will back you and create an environment in which each of you can thrive and reach your full potential.”

He mirrored those comments as he turned his attention to the faculties and staffs in Sampson County Schools, as well as the community, which he said is a vital cog in the wheel of educating young people.

“I am excited to collaborate with each and every one of you to build upon the strong foundation that has already been established, and together we will continue to shape the future of our students.

“I would also like to acknowledge the nearly 1,000 exceptional administrators, teachers, and support staff, who make up the backbone of our school district,” he continued. “Your dedication to fostering an environment of academic excellence, inclusivity, and personal growth does not go unnoticed.

“Education is more than just imparting knowledge on the students; it is about empowering them as individuals to reach their fullest potential and become compassionate, engaged members of society. As superintendent, I will embrace this approach to education, focusing not only on academics, but also on the social, emotional, and physical well-being of our students.”

“Furthermore, I recognize the importance of cultivating strong partnerships with parents, community organizations, and local businesses,” said King, echoing the saying that it takes a village to raise a child. “Together, we can create a collaborative network that supports our students beyond the walls of the classroom.”

Then King turned to his family, including his wife, daughters, and parents, touting them as the key to his success.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to my family. Your love, encouragement, and understanding have been instrumental in my personal and professional journey, and I am so grateful for your continued presence in my life.”

King told the group he was fully committed to the job at hand, and humbled to have the opportunity to join the school system as its leader.

”I am excited and honored to lead Sampson County Schools on this transformative journey,” said King, “I am confident that we will create an educational system that inspires and empowers our students to become lifelong learners.

And turning his attention to the audience, he asserted, “Please remember that it takes all of us.”

Sampson County Board of Education members only had good things to say about the newly hired superintendent.

“We’re really excited to have Dr. King, excited to see his leadership style, and we’re looking forward to working with him. The fact that he has kids also makes us feel that much more confident in his investment in Sampson County,” said Warren.

Fellow board member Sonya Powell agreed. “I’m very excited that Dr. Jamie King is joining Sampson County schools as our new superintendent. I look forward to great things from him,”

Colleague Robert Burley echoed the excitement, adding, “We love the energy.”

On June 20, the board chose King from among 25 candidates for the superintendency.

He has signed a four-year contract with an annual salary of $170,000 plus a local supplement. He is required to maintain his residency in Sampson County, and, the contract also notes that he will receive up to $5,000 for the cost of relocation, as well as up to $12,000 for the cost of housing during his first year as superintendent through monthly payments of $1,000 or less. This cost, up to $12,000, will be subject to receipts presented to the board for housing expenses.

According to that contract, he will also have use of a county school vehicle but must pay lease/loan payments, if any, as well as insurance and maintenance costs. King will be able to use the car for personal use, but is responsible for all expenses not associated with school-related duties.

Between April and June 30 of each year, the contract notes that the school board will perform an annual evaluation of his performance by a method determined by the board after consultation with the superintendent. In addition, either the Board of Education, or King, has the option to terminate the contract with a 90-day written notice.