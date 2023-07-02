The front of the courthouse was crowded on Friday as parents, loved ones and community supporters gathered to watch the Summer MusicArts Camp participants from Grove Park Baptist Church perform. A short show was held as these little patriots sang songs filled with American spirit on the Sampson County Courthouse steps. The event culminated a week of visual art, dance and music classes for area children Grades 1-5, directed by Phyllis Stallings. After this sneak peek into their show, the MusicArts students went on to perform at the Sampson Adult Day Health Care Center and concluded their performances at the sanctuary of Grove Park Baptist Church. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

