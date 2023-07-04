Vintage cars, fireworks part of celebration

For most, the fireworks were taken in from inside their cars due to the lightning accompanying the spectacle, but the vast majority still stuck around to watch the fireworks with a new perspective.

Garrett Bryant, Clinton Parks and Recreation Program Manager, had a new vision for the event, with more activities while also bringing the audience closer to the show.

David King has been a part of the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods club since its inception, serving as one of the founders. He said he feels a deep responsibility to keep it going. He chose to bring out his original 1959 El Camino for the ride.

WCLN president Pat Dixon was dressed for the Fourth of July, serving as honorary Grand Marshal of the downtown classic car parade, with a line of at least 50 cars following.

Those from Clinton who came out to enjoy the day, and those who made the trip to take in the events, were certainly not disappointed by the unique events of the day.

Michelle Cooper, owner of The Ultimate Gallery, thought the parade was an incredible way to start a Saturday in downtown Clinton, loving the cars on display, as well as the atmoshpere of the event. She was thrilled to see so many people out and about thanks to the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Car Club.

Saturday’s early Fourth of July celebrations started with downtown Clinton buzzing, not only from the engines and the music of The Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Car Club, but also from the huge turnout of people filling the sidewalks to experience the cars. The excitement carried on throughout the day, leading up to a packed crowd enjoying Royal Lane Park, building up to a surprise combination of fireworks and lightning popping in the sky, simultaneously, to cap off the night as a storm invaded the park.

The early Saturday morning parade of vintage cars by the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods club started with Pat Dixon, honorary marshal, riding shotgun in a 1955 Thunderbird, followed by a steady flow of vehicles around the courthouse. “Well, it definitely felt pretty good being up there in the front,” Dixon said. After the cars took a lap around the courthouse, the club returned to Main Street to park and allow the public to learn about and admire their vehicles.

Standing by his 1959 El Camino, from the first year the car was in production, David King said, “I was one of the original members when we got started in the late 80s.” Being a part of the founding of this club led me to become more ingrained and involved as a part of Clinton.

He sees the good they do, whether that be volunteering or raising money for charity, and it’s a huge part of him. “I feel like I’ve got to keep it going as long as I’m alive,” King said.

Fellow club member Donald Stegal is also extremely focused on ensuring the long-term continuation of the organization.

“I really love the club — can’t get much better fun for 20 dollars. We have our events, and then we do what we can to try to help people, and it’s just a great thing to be a part of,” said Stegal. “We do need some younger folks to get involved, though, most of us are getting a little on up there in age, and we really want this to keep going,” he said.

Those on Main Street seemed to feel the same way about consistently making the club and event part of the city’s downtown. “I love it! This definitely brings some action to downtown and gets everyone excited,” said store owner Michelle Cooper. Like many, she had her camera out to document the vintage rides.

It was difficult even to figure out how to get all the cars a place to park, and this turnout made Mary Rose of the Clinton Main Street Program feel delighted with how this event was going. “I hope this can be an annual event because everyone’s excited and the energy is great. It’s an opportunity to bring the community together, shop local, and celebrate in their own city of Clinton.”

She said she felt this could be a new and unique tradition in Clinton, something to add to the annual fireworks extravaganza.

That event, held at Royal Lane Park, featured a somewhat new layout, though. More than just happening on a different day, it was redesigned. The parking lot between the pool and football field was opened to the public, allowing the attendees to be closer to the fireworks — shot up into the air from the other side of the field — than ever when the show began, .

Having put this together for the first time as recreation program manager, Garrett Bryant said, “I felt it would be great to have things for all generations. “I’m all about family, so that was a big factor in planning. We were looking for a way to really make this event the best it could be.”

The Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods club members brought some of their inventory to the parking lot in the lead-up to the 5:30 event start. Bryant also hoped to have the crowd arrive earlier, which he felt was successful, with the face painting and caricature drawings opening up for business along with the food trucks, providing overlapping fun for all.

Bryant thought adding the food trucks was a no-brainer, which proved correct, with a consistent line for funnel cakes as long as the line for an amusement park ride. The other food trucks also had nonstop customers, with vendors Something Good and Flash BBQ making their first appearance at this restructured event.

This event was made possible by people like James Roberts, who helped prepare the area for the firework launch zone, crowd, food trucks, and more. “I’ve lived in Clinton 10 years but never actually been nearly this close, and I’m really excited to see them,” he said, ready to see the fireworks from a new vantage point. There was also a tent for the recreation department, where staff passed out summer opportunities to the countless kids and families in attendance.

The biggest event for the department since Covid certainly had its fair share of drama, though. The weather seemed to be holding steady, as conditions were nice for most of the evening, and there was football being played and music coming from the DJ booth, but the sky started to get more ominous as it got later.

Inconsistent, light raindrops started falling around 8 pm, but the weather didn’t cooperate as the crowd had hoped. About 45 minutes before the planned start time of the show, the storm finally came in earnest. The intensity of the rain came and went, while the lightning became more consistent.

The fireworks still went on, with most onlookers sticking around, either braving the weather or taking in the spectacle in their cars with windshield wipers on. There was an excitement amongst the audience as they felt that each boom could be a firework, a bolt of lightning, or both as the show went on despite the raindrops.