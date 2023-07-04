(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• June 23 — Delbert Orlando Owens, 45, of 304 Underwood St., Clinton, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger and failing to stop at stop sign/flashing red light. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 28.

• June 23 — Christopher Malcolm Bass, 55, of 1317G Jasper St., Clinton, was charged with littering. No bond set; court date is Aug. 28.

• June 23 — Jaiquella Sharee Mccallister, 24, of 507 Southeast Blvd., Clinton, was charged with littering. No bond set; court date is Aug. 28.

• June 23 — Ronald Witchnell Bullock Jr., 45, of 115 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with littering. No bond set; court date is Aug. 28.

• June 23 — Marquise Antionne Austin, 32, of 204 Little Dove Road, Pikeville, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, fictitious title/registration card/tag and expired registration card/tag, no liability insurance and fictitious information to officer. No bond set; court date is Aug. 23.

• June 23 — Thelma Denise Durham, 35, of 315 E. Carter St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is July 19.

• June 24 — Latavious Lamont Durham, 32, of 315 E. Carter St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $500; court date is July 22.

• June 24 — William Kirkland Jackson, 47, of 993 New Hope Church Road, Turkey, was charged with assault on a female. Written promise; court date is July 24.

• June 25 — Alberto Sanchez, 21, of 289 Billy Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats, drunk and disruptive and assault on a law enforcement officer. Bond set at $7,500; court date is July 17.

• June 25 — Bryan Curtis Owens Murphy, 38, of 45 Sierra Lane, Salemburg, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, open container after consuming alcohol and failing to stop at a steady red light. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 27.

• June 25 — Erik Manuel Chirinos Paz, 20, of 167 RJ Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming under 21 years of age, reckless driving to endanger, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of open container after consuming alcohol and two counts of damage to real property. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Aug. 28.

• June 25 — James Curtis Walker, 32, of 41 Golden Eagle Lane, Clinton, was charged with threatening phone call. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 15.

• June 26 — Molly Harriet Duffy, 40, of 210-B Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 25.

• June 28 — Gysaem Jahwon Cromartie, 24, of Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass and simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 23.

• June 28 — Jacarus Rahsheid Jacobs, 26, of 211 Johnson St., Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. No bond set; court date is Aug. 30.

• June 29 — Cynthia Shuree McLellan, 28, of 816-B Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct, failure to secure passenger under 16 years of age and driving while license revoked. No bond set; court date is Aug, 28.

• June 29 — Rhena-Emmanuel Jefferson, 21, of 4256 Calhoun St., Hope Mills, was charged on out-of-county warrants with assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present and assault inflicting serious injury. No bond set; court date was July 3.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.