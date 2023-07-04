Annual Newton Grove festivities on tap

While July 4th will have passed by this coming weekend, the celebration of the holiday will continue to go on in Newton Grove.

This Sunday, July 9, the town is inviting all who can attend to their upcoming annual July 4th event the “Independence Day Celebration.” On that day there will be festivities that include everything from food vendors, bounce houses, live music, of course their ever popular fireworks show and much more.

The event kicks off that evening and is set to go on for four hours. Taking place in it’s usual spot at Weeks Park, the fun starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.

Admission for the “Independence Day Celebration” this year is $2 per person but is free for any 4-years old and under. Admission also covers all activities except food vendors. The live music began at the start at 5 p.m. while the fireworks go up at dusk.

For those looking for something to do until the “Independence Day Celebration” the town is holding another event prior to. This coming Friday the annual Newton Grove 4th of July Pageant will be held at the American Legion building.

The pageant will feature girls ages 4-10 and boys ages 5-10 that are looking to be crowned as this years king and queen. Directors for this year are Dana Allen, Chandler Smith and Sarah Daughtry.

For more information on any of the upcoming activities this weekend, contact the town hall at 910-594-0827.