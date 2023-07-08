HCA team takes first in state, nationals

A closer look at some of what the crew designed and built for the BETA Covention.

The robotics team poses with their first-place hardware. Only five of the eight were able to go to nationals.

This was the first place winning course and robot that the robotics team at Harrells Christian Academy built that won them that placement.

A group of Crusaders from Harrells Christian Academy found themselves hoisting up a pair of first place prizes during this year’s annual Beta Club Convention, taking the top spot twice with their skills in robotics.

“There’s eight boys on the team and one of them is my son,” Emily Ludlum, who heads up the robotics team, said. “He came to me about a month before states and said, we’ve done it in the past but I want to do robotics. And I said, well, we have a month to get ready so we buckled down and got the team together.”

That team of eight consisted of Hayes Griffin, Miller Ludlum, Caven Chambers, Sammy Martin, Brantley Frederick, Oakley Brice, Fisher Blanton and Trace Thompson.

In that short amount of time the crew got hard to work on their project for states which took place in Greensboro, NC, and Ludlum shared the details of what the competition involved.

“For robotics, they get a theme, and the theme was search, rescue and retrieve,”Ludlum said. “Then they design a course that has to be within a 12 feet by 12 feet area. So they design that, they build that and then they have to build the robot and run it through that course.”

Not only did they finish in time but also took first place, a feat that had never been accomplished before. That earned them their covenant spot at the national level competition in Louisville, KY, and only those that finished in the top were allowed to advance.

With a first place win and spot secured for nationals they began working to tackle that challenge. The national competition, however, was a different trail, the likes they hadn’t faced before.

“When we went to compete there was probably 60 other teams, for nationals, and we were second to last to get judged,” Ludlum said. “So you’re in just a big room, you have 15 minutes to set up and once you set up, it’s hands off, you’re not allowed to touch your course or robot anything.”

”I’ve always taught them, set up your course for 10 minutes and then save five minutes to just run the robot,” she added.

It was all smooth sailing thanks to their efforts which got them there but things took a turn for the worst and they faced a level of adversity that hadn’t up that point.

“So, in that last five minutes, they turn the robot on, which was an RC robot, and he would not work at all, I mean, he wouldn’t do a thing,” Ludlum said. “So needless to say, we were freaking out.”

Despite their best efforts, fortunate wasn’t in their favor during those final moments but all hope was not lost and an unexpected turn of events occurred. One that changed the entire outcome of the competition.

“We sat there and worked and worked and could not get him fixed and then eventually it got to the final countdown and hands off,” Ludlum said. “So we get him in his starting position and the boys were just devastated thinking that he’s not going to run any of it.”

“They waited three hours to get judged and just had to sit there while thinking that their robot had gone kaput,” she added. “Finally, since we were second to last to be judged, they got around to them and they go to turn him on and he works great. I mean, it was the craziest thing.”

Not only did it work but it ran nearly the entire course only giving out at the very end of the course run.

“I think that there were just too many frequencies in the room and the robot couldn’t make a connection,” Ludlum said. “They had two minutes runtime, they get to the end and, at the very end, he starts drifting where he lost his connection again. Fortunately, it was the very last thing he was supposed to do.”

“So we explained to the judges what had happened and they saw pretty much the whole course,” she said. “But despite that, the boys, they just started crying because they were devastated that he didn’t run the full thing.”

Having, in their eyes at the time, just barely survived nationals, expectations and positive morale for their performance wasn’t very high. Little would they all know that what awaited them come placement was a top spot nationals finish.

“So we were thinking like we wouldn’t place at all,” Ludlum said. “Then, that night, they released results which let you know if you’re top five, one through five, six though 10 or nothing. They don’t tell you what place you got and when they released it we were top five.”

“Me personally, I was thinking fifth place probably,” she continued. “So the boys go line up and in the audience you don’t know what place you get. The boys were in line and they knew because they got the award. They start to call out the placements going backwards from, fifth, fourth and so on. We weren’t any of those and obviously in the end were first and the boys were absolutely ecstatic.”

Ludlum, as their coach, shared the same level of sentiment when sharing her thoughts on the experience with them.

“Like I said, we started a month before dates, when my son looked at me and said, I really want to do this,” she said. “I told him then that the lack of time wasn’t the problem, it’s if he was determined to do this. In the end it’s your determination that will see you through and he told me, yeah, we can do this.”

“So seeing all that they overcame, like I said, starting a month before states and then making this killer course,” she said. “Then going into nationals where one second, they were just at this unbelievable low where everything that they’d worked for was gone in just a matter of seconds when the robot didn’t work, to it then turning on.”

“I mean, honestly, that for me as a coach was the part that meant the most,” Ludlum added. “Seeing their commitment and the amount of love that they had in all this and the amount of heart that they had in it was what really did it for me.”

If all this success wasn’t enough for this team, the best part came post-competition as they earned themselves an extra special award, one that they smoothly finessed out of their coach — steaks.

“So one practice, one of the boys said, ‘Hey, Mrs. Emily, if we win first at states, will you cook us filets, and I was like, yeah, yeah, whatever, just get back to work,” she said. “So then they went to states, and obviously they won. I kind of had forgotten about it by then but he definitely brought it back up so my husband cooked team filets.”

“Literally as they were eating those they said, ‘Hey, Mrs. Emily, if we win first at nationals, will you cook us Wagyu steaks,” she said with a laugh. “And again I was like, yeah, yeah, whatever. It’s not that we doubted them but we were like, first at nationals, I mean, that’s a long shot. So long story short they’re getting Wagyu steaks on July 15th.”

All in all, when Ludlum was asked what she thought about the trip as a whole her words were simple — it was pretty cool.

“It was an interesting trip, but all-in-all, it was pretty cool,” she said. “If you were to meet the boy who made all these bets, he would charm you, he’s such a good kid. The whole team is, but it still remains funny that this group of 13-year-old boys have finagled their way into Wagyu steaks.”

