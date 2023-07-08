The meeting room at Ribeyes was packed Saturday night as Clinton-Sampson Rotarians and area residents joined for some music, some food and increased knowledge about Alzheimer’s disease, its impact and how to help those battling the disease. It was all part of the club’s fledgling 0.0K event, one designed to raise money for Alzheimer’s research and educate, while at the same time offering lots of fellowship for those in attendance. The club’s new president Georgina Zeng praised event organizer James Baylor for putting together a ‘great and successful event,’ and she thanked the room full of individuals who bought tickets in support of the new fundraising effort. While it was the first, Zeng and Baylor said it would likely not be the last. Those supporting the event through ticket purchases, were treated to a meal, a Tshirt, a raffle for an assortment of donated prizes and an evening of music that culminated with the fireworks display in nearby Royal Lane Park. During the dinner portion of the event, Baylor had lined up speakers to talk about everything from veterans services to the signs of Alzheimers and helpful tips to help in caring for those with the disease. ‘This has been a wonderful night,’ Zeng noted. ‘I am very proud to represent a group of individuals who work so hard for our community.’

The meeting room at Ribeyes was packed Saturday night as Clinton-Sampson Rotarians and area residents joined for some music, some food and increased knowledge about Alzheimer’s disease, its impact and how to help those battling the disease. It was all part of the club’s fledgling 0.0K event, one designed to raise money for Alzheimer’s research and educate, while at the same time offering lots of fellowship for those in attendance. The club’s new president Georgina Zeng praised event organizer James Baylor for putting together a ‘great and successful event,’ and she thanked the room full of individuals who bought tickets in support of the new fundraising effort. While it was the first, Zeng and Baylor said it would likely not be the last. Those supporting the event through ticket purchases, were treated to a meal, a Tshirt, a raffle for an assortment of donated prizes and an evening of music that culminated with the fireworks display in nearby Royal Lane Park. During the dinner portion of the event, Baylor had lined up speakers to talk about everything from veterans services to the signs of Alzheimers and helpful tips to help in caring for those with the disease. ‘This has been a wonderful night,’ Zeng noted. ‘I am very proud to represent a group of individuals who work so hard for our community.’