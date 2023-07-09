(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• June 30 —Samantha Jones Hayes was charged with trespassing.

• July 1 — Christopher Scott Wilbourne, 47, was charged with assault on a female.

• July 2 — Christopher Scott Wilbourne, 47, was charged with injury to real property. Bond set at $2,000; court date is July 25.

• July 3 — Christopher Scott Wilbourne, 47, was charged with second degree trespass and injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 25.

• July 3 — Raheim Taley Sullivan, 42, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Aug. 10.

• July 4 — Michael Badger Marshburn, 46, was charged with assault on an individual with disability. Bond set at $3,000; court date is July 27.

• July 4 — James Lee Staton, 32, of 12307 Boykin Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretenses, larceny and possession of stolen goods. No bond set; court date is July 21.

• July 4 — Joseph Linwood Johnson, 46, of 1401 Clayton Road, Godwin, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest/hinder and delay and shoplifting/concealment of goods. Bond set at $8,000; court date is July 7.

• July 5 — Jordan Ashley Turner, 35, was charged with communicating threats and harassing phone call. No bond set; court date is Aug. 16.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.