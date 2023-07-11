As summer vacation has kicked off, the Sampson-Clinton Public Libraries have teamed up to give youth and families around Sampson County fun activities to enjoy together, thanks to the return of their annual Summer Reading Program.

The Summer Reading Program has been in full swing since early July and a few of their fun activities have already come and gone. The first of those many, that are planned throughout the month, was “Bring a Friend Bingo” that was held at Miriam Lamb and Bryan Memorial, and at Roseboro Public Library in Garland.

The Local Author’s Showcase was held this past weekend at JC Holliday Library in Clinton. There, local authors from all around showcased their work and held a meet and greet so the community could get to know their own local writing talents.

If those were missed there’s little to worry about as the fun keeps rolling and the next events are this week. A yummy time awaits today (Tuesday, July 11) from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Newton Grove Fire and Rescue, located at 313 Weeksdale St. Join them there for a fun and delicious time featuring a perfect pair of both in the event ”Donuts And Art”.

Coming up on this Thursday, July 13, Sampson-Clinton Public Libraries is teaming up with the Sampson NC Cooperative Extension to host “Sowing Seeds of Kindness” with Extension Agent Eileen Coite Extension Agent.

As part of the summer reading program, families are invited to join NC Cooperative at Miriam Lamb Memorial Library that day at 10 a.m. Fun times await as visitors will hear a story about showing kindness through growing food. There’s also a chance to learn about what types of crops are grown in Sampson County and even how to grow your own at home. Not to mention guest even get to participate in a seed planting activity and much more.

The month’s activities finish up on the last week of the month with the ever popular and returning “Unity Builds Friendships: LEGO Day”. This event is set to take place on two separate dates but both run during the same time from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Up first is on Tuesday, July 25, which will be happening at two different locations JC Holliday Memorial and Roseboro Public Library.

The Summer Reading Program activities conclude that following Thursday, July 27, with “LEGO Day” held at Bryan Memorial and Miriam Lamb Memorial.

For more information on any these or upcoming events check with your local library or the Sampson-Clinton Public Library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SCPLinfo.

