Charlotte Murphy has stepped down from the Sampson County Board of Elections, with Franklin D. Brown set to take her place later this month. Murphy, her with her fellow board members, was honored for her service to the board. Pictured, from left, are: Sherri White-Williamson (Chairman), Danny Jackson, Coley Michael Warren (Secretary), Murphy and Dwight Williams Jr. Murphy served her final meeting with the Sampson County Board of Elections last month, and was presented with a plaque for her service on the board since 2020. Brown will be officially appointed to take her place next week. Brown and other board members will take their oaths to serve a two-year term to serve on the Sampson County Board of Elections. The ceremony will take place at noon July 18 in the board room at the Sampson County Board of Elections office.