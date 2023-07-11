Helipad coming to Halls Fire & Rescue

The Salemburg Fire Department will be able to quickly locate victims trapped in a fire or detect fire when visibility is low with Seek FirePro X Thermal Image Cameras purchased with a grant through Operation Round Up. Pictured (l to r) Chief Scott Owen, Landen Owen and Deputy Chief Robby Owen.

The firefighters at Spivey’s Corner Volunteer Fire Department will receive more realistic training opportunities using life-like adult and child mannequins. The training aids are being purchased with a grant through Operation Round Up. Pictured (l to r): Noah Jackson and Trey Such.

This summer, South River EMC’s Community Assistance Corporation awarded Operation Round Up grants totaling $56,117 to local non-profit organizations and schools. That included four agencies in Sampson.

The following non-profits received grants of $5,000: Halls Fire & Rescue; Simply Girls; Eastover Volunteer Fire Department; Triangle South Literacy Works; Gray’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department Station 24; Salem Preschool and Childcare; Sampson County Emergency Services; Salemburg Volunteer Fire Department; Boone Trail Emergency Services; and Dunn Area Ministerial Association. The Spivey’s Corner Volunteer Fire Department received a grant for $3,617.

The Overhills High School Future Business Leaders of America program was the recipient of a $2,500 education grant.

“There is no greater way to demonstrate our commitment to the community than through Operation Round Up,” said Catherine O’Dell, VP of Member Services & PR. “Through this program, the members of South River EMC pool their pennies and have a great impact on their community.”

Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members of South River EMC to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar. For example, if a bill is $203.54, the bill rounds up to $204 and the extra 46¢ is deposited into the Community Assistance Corporation fund.

The amount you donate through Operation Round Up every month amounts to no more than $6 a year. And that small donation adds to more to help hundreds of children, families and individuals each year.

South River EMC accepts and reviews applications on a quarterly basis. The next deadline for applications is Aug. 23, by 5 p.m. Applications, as well as guidelines, can be found online at sremc.com. Please note, handwritten applications are not accepted, and an online application is required.

South River EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 48,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.