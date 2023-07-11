Helipad coming to Halls Fire & Rescue
This summer, South River EMC’s Community Assistance Corporation awarded Operation Round Up grants totaling $56,117 to local non-profit organizations and schools. That included four agencies in Sampson.
The following non-profits received grants of $5,000: Halls Fire & Rescue; Simply Girls; Eastover Volunteer Fire Department; Triangle South Literacy Works; Gray’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department Station 24; Salem Preschool and Childcare; Sampson County Emergency Services; Salemburg Volunteer Fire Department; Boone Trail Emergency Services; and Dunn Area Ministerial Association. The Spivey’s Corner Volunteer Fire Department received a grant for $3,617.
The Overhills High School Future Business Leaders of America program was the recipient of a $2,500 education grant.
“There is no greater way to demonstrate our commitment to the community than through Operation Round Up,” said Catherine O’Dell, VP of Member Services & PR. “Through this program, the members of South River EMC pool their pennies and have a great impact on their community.”
Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members of South River EMC to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar. For example, if a bill is $203.54, the bill rounds up to $204 and the extra 46¢ is deposited into the Community Assistance Corporation fund.
The amount you donate through Operation Round Up every month amounts to no more than $6 a year. And that small donation adds to more to help hundreds of children, families and individuals each year.
South River EMC accepts and reviews applications on a quarterly basis. The next deadline for applications is Aug. 23, by 5 p.m. Applications, as well as guidelines, can be found online at sremc.com. Please note, handwritten applications are not accepted, and an online application is required.
South River EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 48,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.