Local resident celebrates century of life

Southwood resident Patty Lowder had a great day with her family and friends celebrating her 100th birthday last week.

Patty Lowder celebrated her 100th birthday last Thursday, July 6, joined by family and friends.

The Southwood resident still has a wealth of stories to share from her hundred years and a speedy wit to boot.

Lowder’s lifelong love for art, whether it be poetry, painting, singing, or dancing “just to dance,” still shows through.

When asked to sing a duet at her party, she responded, “I sing very professionally, so I don’t think you want to sing with me,” which left the entire table laughing, including her children, Phil Lowder and Sally Pope.

Her family noted the love, kindness, and generosity that also defined Lowder. Her daughter, Sally Pope, remembers, “We’d stay up late, until 11:15 p.m. when everyone else was asleep, then sneak out to go get a frosty and stay up all night having the best talks and the hardest laughs.”

The family remembered her baking cakes as thank you’s, or just to lift up someone’s day. Lowder spent 24 years working at Belk, looking back very fondly at that time.

When one of her gifts was stuffed full of Hershey kisses, Lowder admitted, “I like Hershey’s kisses more than men like beer.”

Her sense of humor was on constant display as she joked about her age. “Is it supposed to worry me that I could die soon? Well, when everyone is standing around crying I’ll just jump out, and they can jump right on in!”

Lowder worked as a copywriter for a time as well, so she did have one request.

“Can I proofread that really quickly?” she asked.