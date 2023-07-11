Clinton officials respond to early-morning ag byproduct mess

A sticky situation again presented itself in Clinton on Tuesday morning — deja vu for local officials, who responded to an agriculture spill at the same intersection a few months ago.

Around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to reports of an agriculture byproduct spill located at 3900 Old N.C. Hwy. 24 at the intersection of North Peavine Road. The intersection was the site of a similar spill on March 23.

After arriving on scene, firefighters discovered an apparent agriculture spill at the location consisting of animal byproducts.

The driver failed to stop at the scene and has not been identified, according to local authorities. A N.C. Department of Transportation representative responded to the scene to assess the roadway and a crew was sent out by Darling Ingredients to respond to clean up the spill.

Clinton Fire Department personnel and NCDOT assisted with the road closure and traffic control until the cleanup was completed.

“These incidents continue to be an inconvenience to the motoring public and a drain on city resources that have to direct traffic for hours until the roadway is cleaned up,” Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis has stated. “The frequency of these incidents continues to cause a public nuisance for our community and those that travel our roadways. Enforcement action will continue to be taken against those that spill these hazardous materials on our roadways, our citizens deserve better.”

In April, Clinton Mayor Lew Starling addressed the issue with state lawmakers, imploring the need for harsher penalties for offenders. Accompanied by Davis and City Manager JP Duncan, Starling presented pictures of spills that have occurred in Clinton and testified that 22 spills occurred in Clinton the past two years.

“These hog spills are a very serious problem,” Starling told The Sampson Independent following that Raleigh visit. “They are a danger to the public, they are a danger to our public staff and it’s just a bad problem. The penalties are woefully inadequate.”

The mayor expressed concerns over drivers leaving the scene of the spills, the extended hours and personnel utilized and the inability to be compensated for the resources used during clean-ups. He advocated for stiffer penalties for drivers that leave the scene of a spill and for some sort of restitution for towns or government entities expending resources to clean up spills.