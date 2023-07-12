Holden DuBose, sitting Clinton City Councilman from the 4th district, officially filed for reelection Monday afternoon, his father Charles by his side. He is seeking his second term in office, hoping, he said, to continue working for his district and the City of Clinton in a positive manner.

“It has been an honor to serve my district and the city of Clinton,” DuBose said, offering his gratitude to those who helped him reach the position of councilman.“It was a quick four years, though, as I had to learn a lot very quickly.”

Coming off of his first stint as a part of the council, DuBose is excited at the possibility of being able to build on his time as a freshman councilman. “Given my experience gained from the first term, I know much more about how to operate and contribute as a council member,” he said.

His first term also came at a difficult time to govern, but DuBose is pleased with the council’s work during Covid and the economic turbulence that came on its heels. “It was incredibly difficult, but I’m proud to have been part of the council as we tried to keep things moving despite all the exterior forces at play, such as Covid, and managing budgets despite inflation,” he said. DuBose thinks his experience with difficult times will be useful with the challenges the city may face moving forward.

Part of the reason he wants to run for office again is that he wants to preemptively avoid such large-scale issues from arising and, thus, to see his city flourish.

If given the opportunity to remain a council member, one large project he is very invested in watching over is expanding city water and sewage systems. “As we grow in population and industry, we have to make sure the water and sewage lines are able to handle that expansion,” said DuBose.

He feels the expansion of the water and sewage lines would coincide with an opportunity for the city to continue to grow, with more small businesses, restaurants, and even residents, saying, “Clinton is a wonderful place, and we want people to visit and stay here, to enjoy main street and our beautiful parks, as opposed to feeling a need to go somewhere else to be entertained.”

Being very proud of the parks and recreation, police, and fire departments, DuBose also sees the way this could increase and improve resources for those departments long-term, with necessary investments in infrastructure leading to economic growth and continued improvement in the quality of life found in Clinton.

DuBose expressed, “I’ve been honored by this opportunity, and I would be honored to have a second term to continue making Clinton the best it can be.”