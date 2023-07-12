Land transfers

Martin, Christopher E. Jr. to Clark, Casey Dianne, Clark, Curtis Lee, Clark, Dianne Smith

Bass, Ed Jr. to First Baptist Church of Clinton Inc.

Honrine, Alice Tonya, Honrine, Alice Tonya, Admr, Honrine, Mary Ruth, Honrine, William Stanley, Estate to Lozano, Alejandro Panuco, Panuco, Alejandro Lozano

Massey, Brandon, Massey, Geoffrey E., Massey, Kenneth E., Massey, Sherry, Massey, Sherry to Massey, Brandon, Massey Geoffrey E., Massey, Sherry

Peterson, James Neal to Barefoot, Helen Diana, Rackley, Brenda Yvonne

Peterson, Arthur Lee to Peterson, Arthur James

Faircloth, Linda Diana Johnson, Faircloth, Tony Wayne to Faircloth, Linda Diana Johnson

Burkhardt, Celina, Burkhardt, Zachary to Cornett, Hannah, Cornett, Samuel

Cross Development CC Clinton LLC to Cirignano Family Limited Partnership, Cirignano Limited Partnership #3

Williamson, Alicia Mbr/Mgr, Williamson Real Estate Development Company LLC to Dowdy, John W. Jr.

Adair, Carol B. to Hall, Antoine

Adams, Ashley, Adams, Connie, Adams, David Dixon, Adams, John Thomas, Adams, Karis, Adams, Robert William Jr., Allred, Lewis Dixon, Allred, Wendy Davis, Godwin, Teresa Owen, Holden, Sharon Marie, Jones, Mary Fleeta Ratcliffe, Owen, Bruce Cleveland, Owen, Carolyn D., Owen, Christie L., Owen, Janice G., Owen, Michael Alan, Owen, Miles Thomas, Owen, Timothy Scott, Ratcliffe, Mary Fleeta, fka to Gray, James Edward

Ezzell, Charlotte K. to Armas, Andres Antonio Torres, Torres, Andres Antonio Armas

Gray, Jeffrey Peter, Gray, Laura Owen to Town of Roseboro

Bray, Joy M, Mgr., Bray, Raymond E. Jr., Mgr,, Terra Cottage Farms LLC to Bray, Joy M., Bray, Raymond E. Jr.

DMB Development Inc., DMB Partners LLC, Sutton, Karen T. Mgr to Hall, Matthew Roger, Lazaro, Alicia Najera

Marriage licenses

Katherine Gisselle Alcantara Hernandez ro Enrique Alvarez Escobar

David Arturo Gomez Castillo to Brisel Abiganel Morales Luna

Jacquiline Nicole Bailey to Kevin Ammar Zaldivar-Caceres

Michael Wayne Glunt to Johnna Laurin Parker

Ma. Guadalupe Balderas Padilla to Julio Perez Ordonez

Lisa Corrine Orr to John David Yeager