Land transfers
Martin, Christopher E. Jr. to Clark, Casey Dianne, Clark, Curtis Lee, Clark, Dianne Smith
Bass, Ed Jr. to First Baptist Church of Clinton Inc.
Honrine, Alice Tonya, Honrine, Alice Tonya, Admr, Honrine, Mary Ruth, Honrine, William Stanley, Estate to Lozano, Alejandro Panuco, Panuco, Alejandro Lozano
Massey, Brandon, Massey, Geoffrey E., Massey, Kenneth E., Massey, Sherry, Massey, Sherry to Massey, Brandon, Massey Geoffrey E., Massey, Sherry
Peterson, James Neal to Barefoot, Helen Diana, Rackley, Brenda Yvonne
Peterson, Arthur Lee to Peterson, Arthur James
Faircloth, Linda Diana Johnson, Faircloth, Tony Wayne to Faircloth, Linda Diana Johnson
Burkhardt, Celina, Burkhardt, Zachary to Cornett, Hannah, Cornett, Samuel
Cross Development CC Clinton LLC to Cirignano Family Limited Partnership, Cirignano Limited Partnership #3
Williamson, Alicia Mbr/Mgr, Williamson Real Estate Development Company LLC to Dowdy, John W. Jr.
Adair, Carol B. to Hall, Antoine
Adams, Ashley, Adams, Connie, Adams, David Dixon, Adams, John Thomas, Adams, Karis, Adams, Robert William Jr., Allred, Lewis Dixon, Allred, Wendy Davis, Godwin, Teresa Owen, Holden, Sharon Marie, Jones, Mary Fleeta Ratcliffe, Owen, Bruce Cleveland, Owen, Carolyn D., Owen, Christie L., Owen, Janice G., Owen, Michael Alan, Owen, Miles Thomas, Owen, Timothy Scott, Ratcliffe, Mary Fleeta, fka to Gray, James Edward
Ezzell, Charlotte K. to Armas, Andres Antonio Torres, Torres, Andres Antonio Armas
Gray, Jeffrey Peter, Gray, Laura Owen to Town of Roseboro
Bray, Joy M, Mgr., Bray, Raymond E. Jr., Mgr,, Terra Cottage Farms LLC to Bray, Joy M., Bray, Raymond E. Jr.
DMB Development Inc., DMB Partners LLC, Sutton, Karen T. Mgr to Hall, Matthew Roger, Lazaro, Alicia Najera
Marriage licenses
Katherine Gisselle Alcantara Hernandez ro Enrique Alvarez Escobar
David Arturo Gomez Castillo to Brisel Abiganel Morales Luna
Jacquiline Nicole Bailey to Kevin Ammar Zaldivar-Caceres
Michael Wayne Glunt to Johnna Laurin Parker
Ma. Guadalupe Balderas Padilla to Julio Perez Ordonez
Lisa Corrine Orr to John David Yeager