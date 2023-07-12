Benefit set to aid young mom battling Stage 4 cancer

Amber Michelle Herring, a loving mother of three who’s been in an ongoing battle against cancer since last July, has hit another roadblock. This time it is in getting a crucial treatment she needs, so the family is reaching out to the community once more for support.

Herring is a 33-year-old mother from Turkey and was diagnosed with stage 4 Colon Cancer last year. She has been fighting since then for more time with her babies (ages 13, 6 and 1). Treating the cancer has been shaky and has sadly favored the struggling side.

Things have continued that way and in her most recent diagnosis it was found that it has spread to other areas of her body, most recently her stomach.

Fortune came her way, however, as she finally was able to get an appointment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas, a leader in the field of her cancer treatment. The appointment is set for July 31 but Herring’s good luck ended there. After getting the appointment they found out that MD Anderson doesn’t take out of state Medicaid so everything related to the treatment will be self pay.

Due to the cancer she has not been able to work for over a year now, and her mom Tonya is also out of work to take care of her. This is why they’re extending a hand of aid out the community to help them find the funds to get Herring to Texas.

“I’m beyond grateful for all of the help that I’ve gotten so far and to the people that are still continuously reaching out and helping me,” Herring said. “I appreciate it more than I can express in words. I pray every day that I’m able to beat this, but right now my only option is going to Texas for a different treatment and MD Anderson is number one in the cancer I have.”

“So that’s my main goal — getting there — and right now they’re not taking my Medicaid which means I’m self pay,” she said. “So that’s why I’m trying to raise as much money as I can, at least for the first visit and until I can get down there, and maybe, stay for a few months to get treatment.”

With that goal in mind they are having a fundraiser for her this weekend in the form of a plate to raise those funds.

The event is set for this Saturday, July 15, and will feature grilled chicken leg quarters, pork BBQ and fried chicken wings. Plates are $12 each, two for $20 and two meats for $15. They will also have smoked turkey legs $12 for one or two for $20. Meal comes with a choice of two sides including baked beans, green beans, coleslaw or potato salad, a roll and slice cake will also be included.

All proceeds will go to Herring for her fight with cancer and her trip to Texas to MD Anderson for treatment.

The family, while knowing it’s unfortunately short notice, is also in desperate need of a place to host the fundraiser itself.

“We’ve got someone to do all the cooking for us but we haven’t been able to find a spot to have it at yet because it’s last minute,” Herring said.

For any that can provide help in that area or wants to give them a hand with serving food or donating items reach out to Tonya via messenger, her Facebook is — www.facebook.com/tonya.hw.7

Also to those who would like to give monetary donations the family has a new GoFundMe available titled “Mother of 3 Fighting Stage 4 Cancer”. The goal is set at $30,000 and has only raised $4,410, find it at — gofund.me/fb674aad, an update on Herring’s cancer battle is also there.

The family is also taking donations via cash app ($ambaababy) or Venmo (@Amber-Michelle3121).

“My number one thing is my kids,” Herring said. “That’s what keeps me going every day is my three kids. They keep me getting up out of the bed every day when I don’t feel like it. No matter what I’ve told them I’m not giving up, they’re going to have to take my last breath out of me. That’s a promise that I made to them, I’m not giving up.”

Another fundraiser is supposed to be hosted next month by the Blue Shepherds Law Enforcement Motorcycle Riding Club. Though Herring noted details on it are still pending.

