Investigation involved Duplin, Sampson agencies

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A 22-year-old man will be spending the next 10 years of his life behind bars following his conviction on federal drug conspiracy and distribution offenses in a case that involved multiple agencies, including sheriff’s offices in Duplin and Sampson.

Edward Collins, 22, of Briscoe, N.C., was sentenced to 121 months in prison for drug trafficking. Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement Thursday after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II.

Collins pled guilty in April to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, on May 14, 2022, Duplin County Narcotics detectives “were aware that Collins was delivering a large amount of methamphetamine to a residence in Mount Olive.”

When Collins arrived at the residence, according to prosecutors, detectives approached the car and Collins attempted to flee, but law enforcement was able to prevent him from getting away. Law enforcement subsequently found 848 grams of pure methamphetamine in the car, according to reports.

“During the course of the investigation, investigators uncovered that Collins had been involved in the distribution of at least 10 kilograms of methamphetamine between April 2021 and the time of his arrest,” the U.S. Attorney statement on Thursday read.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Department of Homeland Security and the Duplin and Sampson County Sheriff’s’ Offices investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Severo prosecuted the case.