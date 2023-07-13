CLINTON — Sampson Area Transportation (SAT) has announced the launch of a new same-day service for anyone wishing to hitch a ride in the Clinton and surrounding areas. Deemed Sampson Same-Day, the service is available within a 10-mile radius of the Clinton Post Office, at 1011 Sunset Ave., with a $5 price fare for each one-way ride.

“We are excited to launch Sampson Same-Day,” said SAT Director Rosemarie Oates. “This new service will provide residents with a convenient and affordable way to get around Sampson County on short notice.”

Sampson Same-Day is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Trips do not need to be reserved in advance. Those wishing to utilize the service simply need to call the SAT office at 910-299-0127 to arrange your ride. The new Sampson Same-Day service has already begun on a limited basis and could be expanded if there is a need, according to county officials.

In addition to Sampson Same-Day, SAT also offers a traditional transportation service that serves all of Sampson County. The traditional service requires trip reservations to be made in advance. The fare for each one-way ride is $2.

“Sampson Area Transportation is commited to providing transportation services that meet the needs of our community. Sampson Same-Day will make it easier for residents to get around Sampson County.

For more information about Sampson Same-Day or the traditional transportation service, visit www.sampsonnc.com/departments and click on “Transportation” or call the SAT office at 910-299-0127.