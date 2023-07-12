A Sampson man is facing 16 felony counts stemming from alleged inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor, according to reports from Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities.

Investigators with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office recently received a complaint from New Hanover County Department of Social Services regarding a case of inappropriate sexual conduct with a female victim under the age of 16. The alleged offense reportedly occurred in Sampson County, local authorities said in announcing the arrest on Thursday.

Through investigation, “enough probable cause was established” to charge David Matthews, 46, of 512 Pineview Road, Clinton, with five counts of first degree sex offense of child, eight counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, according to reports from Sampson County Sheriff’s officials.

Matthews was taken into custody by investigators on Wednesday and placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $200,000 secured bond.

”Due to the nature of the investigation no further details are available for release,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.