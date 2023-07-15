Hiring process ‘full steam ahead’

Jordan Hill has resigned from his post as the chief of the Clinton Fire Department, effective July 5. Hill held the role after less than a year, having been sworn in on Sept. 29, 2022.

The reason for Hill’s departure was not immediately known.

In the interim, City Manager James P. Duncan will fill the role. He stressed that the sooner the city is able to find a new chief, the better, but quality absolutely must take precedence over speed in the search for someone to fill such a position.

“The job is already being advertised, and applications are already coming in, both internally and externally,” Mayor Lew Starling stated.

He expressed extreme confidence in Duncan and the experienced captains that will be assisting him during the interim period, with faith in their abilities to ensure that the department continues to run smoothly during this time.

There is no firm timetable for finding a new chief, but the process is “full steam ahead,” according to Starling. He, like Duncan, also emphasized that while speed is a factor, quality reigns supreme. In that vein, the process will be handled with the utmost seriousness, the mayor attested.

In selecting a new chief, the city will make thorough assessments with the help of experts brought from out of town, as well as local advisors, to determine the right fit once the field has been narrowed down, city officials said. Duncan and Starling both agree that this process is critical in ensuring the best candidate is selected.

Having experienced somewhat consistent turnover in the fire chief’s position, there is also a desire to select a new candidate that will be around for a longer tenure, city officials pointed out, adding that the main objective is to find a chief who will be vigilant in ensuring the public safety of the residents of Clinton and Sampson County.