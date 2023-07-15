Members of the Ida Johnson family got to celebrate yet another amazing milestone recently as the family gathered for Johnson’s 102nd birthday. While the celebration might not have brought the fanfare of her 101st, it was no less meaningful this go-round as her loving family again came together at Mary Gran Nursing Center, where Johnson currently resides. There, they shared a multitude of joy for yet another year they were blessed to have her here while the birthday girl enjoyed her fill of cake. Courtesy Photos

