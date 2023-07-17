HARRELLS — Harrells Christian Academy’s Elementary, Junior, and Senior Beta Clubs recently attended the National Beta Convention in Louisville, Ky., and, collectively, brought home national awards in 13 competitions after competing with other Betas in their age groups throughout the nation.

Based on their performance at the state convention earlier this year, HCA Betas who ranked in the top 5 in academic and artistic events, ranging from individual to large group competitions, were eligible to advance to nationals. HCA’s Senior Beta Club placed in the top 5 in 19 different competitions, and the Junior Beta Club (grades 4-8) placed in the top 5 in 29 different competitions.

Senior Betas Addison Long and Jakob Funes attended the National Senior Beta Convention in Louisville from June 18-20 in the category Performing Arts Senior – Solo, Duo, Trio – Variety Act. Placing first in the state of NC in January at the NC Convention, Long and Funes were excited to represent NC at nationals and placed 4th in the nation overall with their variety act. Both students were also selected as Premier Performer Senior Singers, where they sang the national anthem and provided other vocal entertainment throughout the duration of the national convention.

HCA’s Elementary Betas competed separately from the middle school Junior Betas at nationals and attended the National Elementary Beta Convention in Louisville from June 21-23, where they competed in 16 different areas including Book Battle, Campaign Skit, Candidate – VP, Engineering, Fiber Arts, Jewelry, Language Arts, Living Literature, Marketing & Communications, Mixed Media, Quilling, Science – 4th grade, Performing Arts Elementary – Solo, Duo, Trio – Variety Act, Sculpture, Social Studies – 5th grade, and Songfest. Rising 5th grader Hadley Lassiter also participated as a Premier Performer Dancer.

Overall, HCA Elementary Betas brought home 8 different national awards: Campaign Skit Elementary (1st Place); Jewelry Elementary (3rd Place): Anne Carlyle Brown; Living Literature Elementary (5th Place); Marketing & Communications Elementary (7th Place); Mixed-Media Elementary (1st Place): Savannah Kate Stevens; Performing Arts Elementary – Solo, Duo, Trio – Variety Act (6th Place): Sarah-John Jackson and Kaleb Funes; Quilling Elementary (1st Place): Savannah Kate Stevens; Songfest Elementary (2nd Place).

The HCA middle school Junior Betas wrapped up nationals with the National Junior Beta Convention in Louisville from June 23-June 26, competing in 9 categories: Engineering, Fiber Arts, Living Literature, Performing Arts Junior – Solo, Duo, Trio – Dancer, Performing Arts Junior Large Group Talent, Recyclable Art, Robotics, Sculpture, and Social Studies – 6th grade. Rising 7th graders Kayleigh Bowen and Brenlee Thornton also participated as Premier Performer Dancers. Also successful at nationals, the Junior Betas brought home 4 awards: Performing Arts Junior Solo, Duo, Trio – Dancer (4th Place): Kayleigh Bowen and Brenlee Thornton; Performing Arts Junior Large Group (6th Place); Recyclable Art Junior (2nd Place): Caven Chambers; Robotics Junior (1st Place).

“HCA is incredibly proud of its Betas for attending nationals this summer and for bringing home 13 national awards. Of those awards, three were 1st place titles,” a school statement read. “The HCA Beta Clubs look forward to preparing for next year’s conventions in hopes of not only reclaiming their titles, but bringing home even more accolades. The Beta Club helps set a solid foundation for young people as they learn how to navigate the world around them, serving in their school, in their local communities, and beyond. Through various service projects, competitions, and more, students strive to uphold the four pillars of Beta: achievement, character, service and leadership.”