Probe ongoing; 24th death in Sampson this year

A deadly wreck Sunday claimed the life of a Clinton woman, whose car collided head on with another vehicle. The collision is still under investigation, according to N.C. Highway Patrol authorities in Sampson County.

The deadly wreck occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Basstown Road. Preliminary investigation by Sampson County troopers reveals that a passenger car was traveling south on Basstown Road and an SUV was traveling the opposite direction when the two collided head on.

“There is an indication that (the passenger car) crossed the centerline briefly before returning to the southbound lane. The driver of (the SUV) swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid a collision. The two vehicles collided head on in the southbound lane, according to reports.

The driver of the passenger car, Belinda Faye Tart of Clinton, died at the scene as a result of her injuries. The driver of the SUV was treated on the scene by Sampson County EMS and a passenger in the vehicle was taken to Cape Fear Valley for “non-life threatening injuries,” patrol reports state. Patrol authorities did not disclose the name of the driver of the SUV as it was a juvenile.

“No arrests were made and the proper charges will be filed after consultation with Sampson County judicial officials,” Sherry Blackburn, administrative specialist for the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson.

Sunday’s deadly wreck was the 24th on Sampson County roadways this year, far surpassing the total — 20 — that occurred in all of 2022.