STEM learning event opens doors to area students

The Innovation Station is a mobile STEM learning facility to help immerse students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. It made a stop in Clinton at Pizza Inn last week.

Organized by the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, the North Carolina A&T State University Innovation Station rolled into the Pizza Inn parking lot last Wednesday, July 12. This event provided students from Sampson County, along with Bladen and Duplin counties, an opportunity to pick up new skills and gain familiarity and experience with evolving technology and engineering.

The Innovation Station is a STEM bus, with STEM standing for science, technology, engineering, and math. The high-tech mobile learning facility is made to be able to show how technology like 3D printing and coding operate, stressing to the students the importance of STEM subjects in today’s world.

The mobility of the Innovation Station is a key part of the program, making available resources that might otherwise not be directly or consistently available to students, such as those in attendance, to develop their skills in such areas of technology and engineering. Especially as skills in technology and engineering become exponentially more important in higher education and in employment, this program is highly touted by the fraternity.

The OPP (Omega Psi Phi) fraternity is an international historically black fraternity with undergraduate and post-graduation chapters. The Kappa Rho chapter, representing the counties of Sampson, Bladen, and Duplin, is an example of the community-focused nature of their post-graduation chapters and coordinated this particular event.

A focus on STEM is an important facet of the fraternity as a part of its ‘12 Mandated Initiatives’ program.

“I think the growing interest in companies hiring technical-based employees makes it essential to provide our students with avenues to experience the importance of STEM,” said coach Brandon Powell of Lakewood High School, Sampson County member of the Kappa Rho chapter.