Newton Grove officials report exponential rise

Financial boons are rising in Newton Grove as announced during the financial review at the town’s recent town board meeting, the town’s growth in a year’s time eclipsing $300,000 and the total funds available now projected to reach over $1 million.

Town Clerk Amanda Bradshaw led off that meeting with her presentations of their current finances. In it, she detailed the massive difference they’ve gained in that year’s time. The report covered their cash balance comparisons between July 10, 2022 to July 10, 2023.

The outline for her presentation covered the balances between their General Fund Cash, ABC Contributions, Water Fund Cash, Powell Bill Cash and ARP (American Rescue Plan) cash.

“This shows as of 7/10/22 our cash balances in each account,” Bradshaw said. “We had $290,694.92 in our general fund and in our water fund we had negative $4,734.39. A total of all of our cash accounts as of that same date was $383,292.39, Okay, let’s forget that year.”

What she reported after was their growth, which had increased across almost all fronts of the currently available balances.

“Because of the hard work that this board has done now, as of today, our general fund has $504,878.96,” Bradshaw said. “Our water fund, which is the biggest deal, we now have $108,881.20 in our account, with a combined amount, for all of our cash accounts, of $744,117.20.”

“That is a difference of $327,799.24 in a year’s time and I’ll say this this, y’all deserve around of applause for that.”

While she didn’t mention it in the review the Powell difference was $44,013.24 in 2022 compared to $64, 938.10 in 2023. While their ARP Cash was $13, 764.62 in 2022 and is $26,864.94 for 2023. Their ABC contributions remained the same at $38,554.

As for the individual differences of that $327,799.24, the general fund’s increase portion was $214,184.04. Meanwhile the water fund difference totaled an increase of $113,615.20.

The remained of the presentation covered their CD (Certificate of Deposit) along with the estimated total cash of the town. A total that would put them over $1,000,000, that project total set to be $1,073,015.70.

“Our CD has $306,035.84, with the new interest rate (4.07%) that we signed with, by October of ‘23 we will have gained $12,862.66, bringing a total to our CD as $328,898.50,” Bradshaw said, “which will bring the town close to over a $1,000,000 in cash. So, again, I just think you all deserve a round of applause for that.”

“I dare say I believe it’s much better now than it was two years because when I got here it was a sight,” Mayor Gerald Darden added with a laugh.

Bradshaw’s report concluded with a unanimous vote of acceptance for the financial review. Also worth noting is that no specifics were detailed during this meeting on plans for the increased funds. Needed improvements to the aging water and sewer system — the subject of lengthy discussions and significant fees levied on town residents in recent months to get the funds out of the red — was mentioned but nothing concrete was put into motion.

