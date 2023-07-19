Eagle project honors veterans with memorial in Newton Grove

Sunday night at Weeks Park in Newton Grove, a dedication was held for Will Usher’s completed Eagle Scout Project. The project consists of a Veteran’s Memorial site that is visible from Highway 701 when passing the park.

A member of Boy Scout Troop 27 at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church in Clinton, Usher has been a part of the Scouts since the first grade. He began planning this Eagle Scout project in June 2022 as a rising sophomore at Wayne Country Day School.

“I felt that my community of Newton Grove would be the perfect place for this memorial,” he explained during his dedication speech, noting that he felt the town needed such a tribute for all those in the community who have sacrificed for the United States.

With the help of his troop and volunteers, as well as donations from the church, local veterans, and others, Usher was able to finish the project at the end of May. Now a rising junior, Usher is preparing for his Eagle Scout review in the next few weeks after all of his work over the last year to bring the project to fruition.

“I’ve been with Will since he was in Cub Scouts, and he has always been one to go above and beyond in anything he undertakes. Wherever you set the bar, he goes past it,” said Scoutmaster Chris Godwin, speaking to the work ethic of the Eagle Scout hopeful.

Jill and Patrick Usher, the Scout’s parents, were full of pride for their son’s work on the project, and Army veteran and Newton Grove area resident Kenny Bass was thankful to the young man for his effort. “I’ve seen many projects like this, but not one this impressive,” Bass remarked.

“It’s great to see how much this memorial means to the community, especially the veterans it’s meant to honor,” said Usher of the response to his work.