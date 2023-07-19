Land transfers

Bullard, Connor Austin, Bullard, Phoebe Campbell to Spearman, Linda B.

Godwin, Brian K., Godwin, Janice Diane Lackey, Godwin, Joan B., Godwin, Mark A., Godwin, Polly Anna to Ballance, Patsy Lynn, Ballance, Robert William

Price, Dena S., Price, Larry Dawson to Hope, James Michael

Bradshaw, Jeff C., Bradshaw, Sara Smith, Bradshaw, Sarah W. aka to Bettison, Charity, Bettison, Phillip N.

Freedom Constructors Inc. of Dunn to Boyette, Cindy W.

Kelley, Steven Paul, Kelley, Taylor Brook Sessoms to Kelley, Steven Paul, Kelley, Taylor Brook Sessoms

Tew, Mary Anna W. to Town of Newton Grove

Williams, Leslie H. to Williams, Joseph Dale

Carr, Geraldine, Carr, Walter F. to Plaskett, Beverly

Edwards, Patricia Anne to Chavez, Serafin

Edwards, Patricia, Watson, Patricia aka to Ramirez, Keyri Munos

Kerr, Cynthia Diane to Grifaldo, Melesio

Bradford, Lindsey Brook, Griffin, Jonathan Wayne to Kurre, Melanie

Faircloth, Gladys T., Faircloth, Willard Ray to Bowden, Willard Thomas, Bowden, Sarah Grace, Ladner, Amanda Ann

Faircloth, Gladys T., Faircloth, Mark Kevin, Faircloth, Willard Ray to Bowden, Sarah Grace, Bowden, Willard Thomas, Ladner, Amanda Ann

Lawrence V. Wooten Family LLC, Wooten, Lawrence V. Jr. Mbr/Mgr to Johnson, Christopher F., Johnson, Tracey

Rebuck, Kenneth E., Rebuck, Linda A. to Anders, Gerald Ray, Anders, Terrie Pope

Devault, Michael, Devault, Siera R. to Ford, Christopher J.

Williamson, Antionette aka, Williamson, Antoinette to Williamson, Antionette, Williamson, David A.

ATC Sequoia LLC, Bass, Deborah P., Bass, Newberry Jr., Merritt, Graham Eugene Jr., Merritt, Pandora P., Peterson, Claxton James Jr., Peterson, Judy P. to ATC Sequoia LLC

A&G Residential LLC, Godwin, Jamie Chadburn, Mgr. to Dickey, Tiffany Nicole, Dickey, Tyler James

Deal, Linda P. Tr., Deal, Zack J. III, Tr., Zack and Linda Deal Living Trust to Johnston, James M. III, Johnston, Nancy F.

Hairr, Judith W., Hairr, Kenneth to Williams, James Robert

Marriage licenses

Jose Isabel Portillo Cantarero to Blanca Estela Velazquez Vera

Rosibel Santos Flores to Marcos Adalid Martinez Murillo

Ronnie Lee Marable II to Cassandra Denise Mitchell

Maria Del Carmen Enriquez Cedillo to Meliton Rodriguez Martinez

Marbella Cruz Sanchez to Jose Luis Sanjuan Jose